Zelensky's office starts working on elections to re-elect him for second term

Zelensky's office starts preparing for elections
World

The office of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is preparing for elections and his re-election for a second term, Strana.ua reports, citing sources.

Volodymyr Zelensky at a meeting
Photo: Flickr by President Of Ukraine, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Volodymyr Zelensky at a meeting

"According to sources close to the President's Office, preparations for Zelensky's re-election have indeed intensified," the report states.

As the publication notes, Ukrainian authorities are not confident that a ceasefire will be reached by early May, but they assume that the conflict in Ukraine will end in 2025. Therefore, they prepare for elections in advance. Ukraine's Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov is said to be a key figure in the preparations.

Earlier, Ukrainian MP Oleksandr Dubinsky claimed that Zelensky intends to delay the elections until the spring of 2026. According to the lawmaker, this would allow Kyiv to prolong the "song of eternal war" until 2028 and undermine the Republicans' chances of retaining the presidency.

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
