Russia and USA work to hold another meeting – FM Lavrov

Russia and the United States are preparing a new expert meeting, similar to the one that took place in late February in Istanbul, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated.

Photo: flickr.com by US State Department, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Sergey Lavrov

"There was a meeting in Istanbul. Now a second meeting is being prepared. In the meantime, contacts are ongoing via phone and video conferencing (…) We are seeing some progress," Lavrov noted.

However, Lavrov emphasized that for negotiations to be successful, including the resumption of the Black Sea Initiative, one needs to proceed with making concrete decisions rather than just promises. The US side is currently reviewing a list of Moscow's proposals, Lavrov added.

Moscow continues to cooperate with Washington. Negotiations on resolving the conflict in Ukraine require more time and effort, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov earlier said.