US desperately wants World War Three to start as soon as possible

Over the past two days, four US military bases in Iraq and Syria have come under attacks. The US is being drawn into a major war in the Middle East. Washington threatens to punish Iran and Russia for this.

Photo: ar.wikipedia.org

US military bases attacked in Iraq and Syria

On Thursday, October 19, drones and missiles attacked the Ain al-Asad airbase in the western Iraqi province of Anbar, Reuters reports. Numerous explosions were heard inside the base. According to the agency, a "civilian contractor” died of cardiac arrest during the alarm.

Another US military base near the Baghdad International Airport came under a missile attack as well. An anonymous source told Reuters that there were two missiles fired at US troops. One of them was intercepted, the other one hit an empty storage facility. No casualties were reported.

On Wednesday, October 18, a drone attacked the al-Tanf army base in southeastern Syria, resulting in several US military personnel being slightly injured, AP said. Fox News published a video of the fire at the base.

In Syria, five explosions were heard at the US military base at the Conoco gas field. Local media also reported a missile attack on the US-controlled Al-Omar oil field in the east of the country.

There are a total of 2,500 US military men stationed in Iraq and another 900 — in Syria.

The attacks on US military facilities were organised by pro-Iranian Shiite militias. The Iraqi Islamic Resistance already claimed responsibility for the rocket attack on the Conoco base.

Biden begs Congress for more money for more wars

The attacks on Thursday, October 19, came right as US President Joseph Biden addressed the nation. The main goal of his speech was to obtain budget money from Congress for Israeli and Ukrainian wars. Democrats need to win these wars to win the 2024 elections.

Biden's pleading rhetoric was aimed at getting Congress to urgently allocate money to Ukraine and Israel, or "terrorists and dictators" will win otherwise. Biden called the amount of $100 billion a small investment for the United States to fight Russia and the Muslim world by proxy.

Let's see what Congress will say to this. Meanwhile, against the backdrop of the budget deficit of two trillion dollars, Republicans are trying to cut government spending which caused a management crisis in the lower house of Congress.

US wants to punish Iran and Russia

Biden set out a hope in his speech that Tel Aviv would not allow the conflict to spread. However, the Islamic world believes that Washington acts as Israel's patron in the conflict. The attacks on US army bases in the countries neighbouring Israel show that the conflict has already gone beyond Israel-Hamas limits. The only thing that can save America from being drawn into the conflict is the announcement of the immediate creation of the State of Palestine.

If this does not become reality, the Muslim world will unite against the US. If the United States "does not notice” the losses at its bases, this will inspire Muslims to take more active action.

Over the past two weeks, Biden has sent naval forces to the Middle East, including two aircraft carriers, other warships and about 2,000 Marines. All of them may become targets for Hezbollah, Yemen, and then for Iran.

"Iran is supporting Russia in Ukraine, and it's supporting Hamas and other terrorist groups in the region. We will continue to hold them accountable," Biden said.

It is no coincidence that Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered to begin constant patrolling of airspace over the Black Sea targeting Kinzhal missiles at US aircraft carriers in the Mediterranean.