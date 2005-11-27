EN RU FR PT
World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Author`s name David R. Hoffman

Ron DeSantis: American Nazi

Opinion » Columnists

The truth be told, many, if not most, politicians enter public service without giving a damn about public service. Most of them simply love the ego-trip of winning an election, savor the embrace of corporate fat cats who shower them with bribes (oops, I mean donations), and laugh at the suffering and ignorance of the very people who put them, and continue to sheepishly put them, into office.

Ron DeSantis: American Nazi

There is also no doubt that many, if not most, politicians are sociopaths, using their power and authority to serve their own whims and force their insanity to become laws. This sociopathy has intensified since America's premier Nazi, Donald J. Trump, rode a wave of white supremacy and cultish devotion into the White House in 2016.

And with Trump threatening to run for president again in 2024, his potential rivals have decided that the only way to beat him is to out-Nazi him.

And nobody is doing this better than Florida's governor Ron DeSantis.

I've written previously about DeSantis in my article When Tyranny Masquerades As Law and Order (April 22, 2021) and alluded to him in America's Complacent Descent Into Fascism (April 30, 2021).

In both these articles, I discussed the draconian laws that governors, like DeSantis, have passed to stifle, in defiance of the Freedom of Speech and Assembly Clauses of the First Amendment, protests against racism and other forms of social injustice, as well as their attempts to suppress any and all teaching about the history that created this racism.

One might ask how a person like DeSantis could obtain power. The answer is that Florida is in a somewhat unique position politically. A significant portion of its population fled from Castro's Cuba, and thus are inclined to vote for any politician who claims to be Castro's antithesis.

But now the question is beginning to arise that maybe creating a new Batista (the dictator Castro overthrew) in Florida is just as bad.

DeSantis has recently shown that his depravity is beginning to even surpass Trump's. While COVID-19 rages out of control in Florida, and many hospitals are filling to capacity, DeSantis not only praises the unvaccinated, he has also threatened to cut funding to any Florida school that mandates its students wear masks.

It would be easy to ridicule Florida's plight, since its voters are the ones who elected this monster to office, so they are now simply reaping what they've sown. In fact, I would agree that those who create monsters do not deserve mercy or compassion when those monsters destroy them.

Unfortunately, as discussed above, DeSantis has proven he is not only eager to kill children who are too young to vote, and too young to get vaccinated or to do so without parental approval, he is also willing to risk the lives of the over 4,000,000 people in Florida who had the sense not to vote for him.

Yet, believe it or not, DeSantis is allegedly running second only to Trump in who will be the Republican nominee for president in the 2024 election. And given the voting restrictions he, and others of his ilk, have implemented to rig upcoming elections, he might even have a chance to win.

Which means, if COVID-19 persists, or some other pandemic hits within the next few years, more Americans may die for the sake of DeSantis's murderous ego.

A willingness to destroy democracy by suppressing the right to vote; an eagerness to scapegoat and suppress the freedoms of racial minorities for political gain; and a lust to kill men, women, and children in an unhinged and unbridled quest for power. If this doesn't make DeSantis a Nazi, I don't know what does.

Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
Topics usa florida
News
Last materials
Herbal culinary seasonings could be used against COVID-19, scientists believe
Europe confirms unwillingness to register Russian Sputnik V vaccine
Kristina Timanovskaya of Belarus finishes Tokyo Olympics as opposition star
Migrants sow panic in Lithuania as Lukashenko giggles in Belarus
A lesson in Demonology: Russophobia and the Western Psyche
Is Turkey strong enough to cope with forest fires?
Blogger who staged coronavirus attack prank in Moscow metro sentenced
US troops to be withdrawn from Iraq. Is Iraq happy?
USA tries to move away from never-ending confrontation with Russia
Putin and Merkel yelled at each other because of Ukraine
Popular
Technologies and discoveries
Herbal culinary seasonings could be used against COVID-19, scientists believe

Medicinal properties of Nigella sativa (nutmeg flower) herb, which is commonly used in culinary as a seasoning, against COVID-19 have not been fully proven

Herbal culinary seasonings could be used against COVID-19, scientists believe
Migrants sow panic in Lithuania as Lukashenko giggles in Belarus
Europe
Migrants sow panic in Lithuania as Lukashenko giggles in Belarus
Columnists
A lesson in Demonology: Russophobia and the Western Psyche
Former USSR
Kristina Timanovskaya of Belarus finishes Tokyo Olympics as opposition star
Anton Kulikov Europe confirms unwillingness to register Russian Sputnik V vaccine Anton Kulikov Lyuba Lulko Kristina Timanovskaya of Belarus finishes Tokyo Olympics as opposition star Lyuba Lulko Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey A lesson in Demonology: Russophobia and the Western Psyche Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey
Europe
Europe confirms unwillingness to register Russian Sputnik V vaccine
Woman starts smoking cigarette when flying business class from Turkey to Russia
Real life stories
Woman starts smoking cigarette when flying business class from Turkey to Russia
Advertising Sitemap Archive About FactCheck
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2021, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy