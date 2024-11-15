Ukraine's Secret Service detains military commander who spied for Russia

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) detained a lieutenant colonel, commander of one of the units of Ukraine's Special Operations Forces, who passed on to the Russian side the plans of special operations of Defense Forces in the Russian rear.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by President Of Ukraine, CC0

According to the SBU, the GRU agent was most interested in intelligence information about sabotage and reconnaissance raids of Ukrainian special forces behind the front line in Zaporizhzhya, Kherson and Crimean directions.

To carry out the assigned task, the mole used his official position to obtain information about the planned routes of the movement of Ukrainian soldiers, their weapons and "targets".

The defendant was informed about the charges of treason committed under martial law. He faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

The Command of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the information about the detention of the "mole" who passed the plans of special operations to Russia.