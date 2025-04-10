World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Scientists use clips from The Matrix to create most detailed map of mammalian brain

Scientists create most detailed map of neural connections in mammalian brain
Science

American researchers have created the most detailed and extensive map of neural connections in a mammalian brain, according to Nature magazine.

Клетки головного мозга
Photo: Standard tissue culture and immunofluorescence by GerryShaw, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/
Клетки головного мозга

They focused on a section of the visual cortex from a genetically modified mouse whose neurons glowed during activity.

For two hours, the researchers showed the mouse various videos, including clips from the film The Matrix. Afterwards, they sliced the targeted section of the brain into more than 25,000 layers—each thinner than a human hair—and took around 100 million images of those fragments. Using artificial intelligence, they constructed a 3D map that displays over 200,000 brain cells, including approximately 82,000 neurons and more than 500 million neural connections (synapses).

The team hopes this groundbreaking work will help scientists better understand how synaptic dysfunction contributes to Alzheimer’s disease, autism, and other neuropsychiatric disorders.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Now reading
Dodik sentences Europe
World
Dodik sentences Europe
US makes one big step to cut military aid to Ukraine completely
Europe
US makes one big step to cut military aid to Ukraine completely
Moscow Zoo employee dies after feeding venomous snake
Society
Moscow Zoo employee dies after feeding venomous snake Видео 
Popular
Poland startled by USA's decision to withdraw troops from Eastern Europe

The Poles hope that the withdrawal of American troops from the main logistics base in Rzeszów, which has been servicing Ukraine, is not a betrayal

US makes one big step to cut military aid to Ukraine completely
Russian soldiers fighting in Ukraine fall victims to Black Widows and Malvinkas
Black Widows and Malvinkas drain Russian soldiers of their money
Ukraine's 141st Brigade reported missing in Russia's Belgorod border region
Ovechkin's record knocks Ukraine out as Trump calls him great player
Russia and US exchange prisoners again amid another round of talks in Istanbul Andrey Mihayloff US makes one big step to cut military aid to Ukraine completely Lyuba Lulko Kalibrs vs. Patriots: What Zelensky's new negotiation strategy is about Dmitry Plotnikov
Disgraced Russian General asks Putin to let him serve in special militry operation zone
Chinese dragon shows its teeth to fearless US: So what?
Ukrainian commander fearful and desperate as Russia launches new offensive campaign
Ukrainian commander fearful and desperate as Russia launches new offensive campaign
Last materials
US-Russia talks in Istanbul: Parties agree to develop roadmap
Fitness instructor shares 4 tips to get rid of computer neck syndrome
Scientists create most detailed map of neural connections in mammalian brain
Russia's international reserves show record growth
Moscow Zoo employee dies after feeding venomous snake
Dodik sentences Europe
Russia shows upgraded version of its Terminator combat vehicle
Russia and US exchange prisoners again amid another round of talks in Istanbul
In Chechnya, dead body of 17-year-old teenager put on public display
US makes one big step to cut military aid to Ukraine completely
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.