Ovechkin's record knocks Ukraine out as Trump calls him great player

Donald Trump's remarks about Ovechkin's record knock Ukraine out

US President Donald Trump reacted to Russian forward Alexander Ovechkin of the Washington Capitals breaking the record for most goals in NHL regular season history.

Photo: flickr.com by All-Pro Reels, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/ Alexander Ovechkin

Trump called the Russian athlete "great." He previously made similar remarks about Ovechkin at two rallies held earlier this January at the Capitals' home arena in Washington.

Olympic Speed Skating Champion Responds to Trump's Praise of Ovechkin

Olympic speed skating champion and State Duma deputy Svetlana Zhurova commented on Trump's remarks about the Russian forward after he set the all-time goal record in the NHL.

According to her, Ovechkin's achievement came as a symbol of the power of the Russian people.

"I can't even imagine what's going on in Ukraine right now when, amid all this hype, Trump is calling Ovechkin great. It looks like they're in some sort of knockout,” Zhurova said.

On April 6, Ovechkin surpassed Wayne Gretzky's longstanding record for most regular season goals in NHL history. He scored his 895th goal during an away game against the New York Islanders.

Details

Svetlana Sergeyevna Zhurova (Russian: Светла́на Серге́евна Жу́рова; born 7 January 1972) is a speed skater from Russia and a deputy at the State Duma of the Russian Federation. Zhurova has been competing internationally since 1989, took part in four Olympics, but did not win her first Olympic medal until her fourth Olympics, winning Olympic gold in Turin in 2006, two years after giving birth to a child. She also became Sprint World Champion in 2006. After her sporting career she became a politician and became Vice Speaker of the fifth State Duma as part of the ruling United Russia party. On December 9, 2014, Zhurova was sanctioned by the United Kingdom after she voted in favor of a bill making the Republic of Crimea a federal subject of Russia earlier that year. Ten days later, Zhurova was placed on the Canadian sanctions list



Alexander Mikhailovich Ovechkin (Russian: Алексaндр Михайлович Овечкин; born 17 September 1985) is a Russian professional ice hockey left winger and captain of the Washington Capitals of the National Hockey League (NHL). Nicknamed "the Great 8", in reference to his jersey number, and "Ovi", he is widely regarded as one of the greatest hockey players of all time, with his 895 career goals standing as the most in NHL regular season history. He also holds several other records, including the most power play goals, most goals in away games, most overtime goals, most game-winning goals, most individual goalies scored upon, and most goals with one team in NHL history, among others

