Four tips fo get rid of computer neck

Fitness instructor shares 4 tips to get rid of computer neck syndrome
Health

'Computer neck' is a condition where the head constantly shifts forward, leading to overstrained neck muscles, discomfort, fatigue, and headaches. In static positions, the neck and shoulder muscles operate in overload mode, fitness instructor Lera Bury, a specialist in Hatha yoga, Vinyasa flow, and pelvic floor dysfunction therapy, said in an interview with the Izvestia newspaper.

Neck pains during work
Photo: flickr.com by CIPHR Connect, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/
Neck pains during work

Constant tension in the shoulder girdle muscles can also lead to the formation of a hump — a deformation of muscle tissue.

Computer neck and shoulder hump may develop due to prolonged computer use, poor posture, and lack of regular breaks. Poor posture often results from gadget use: the tilt of the head forward (while working, scrolling on a phone, etc.) increases the load on the cervical spine and neck muscles. Long hours of sitting without breaks cause the muscles to lose their elasticity.

Improper monitor positioning also contributes to the problem. If the screen is positioned either too high or too low, the neck is forced into an unnatural position as well.

The instructor shared 4 tips to ease headaches, fatigue, and body strain caused by forward head posture. You don’t even have to leave your chair to do these exercises:

  • Head Tilts – Gently tilt your head from side to side to loosen up tense neck muscles.
  • Shoulder Rolls – Slowly roll your shoulders forward and backward to release built-up tension.
  • Scapula Work – Bring your shoulder blades together and apart. It’ll open up your chest and ease upper back tightness.
  • Optimize Your Desk – Use an adjustable chair, make sure your screen is eye level or use a laptop stand, and stand up every 30–40 minutes.

To prevent strain, get outside for walks and stretch regularly to keep muscles in shape.

