World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Moscow Zoo employee dies while feeding African garter snake

Moscow Zoo employee dies after feeding venomous snake
Society

At the Moscow Zoo, a venomous snake bit an employee while he was feeding it.

Moscow Zoo
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by A.Savin is licensed under FAL
Moscow Zoo

Thirty-five-year-old man named only as Sergey Y. was preparing to feed an African garter snake. He had already opened the terrarium door when the reptile suddenly lunged forward and bit him on the finger. Another employee tried to help the man, but Sergey quickly developed a severe allergic reaction and went into anaphylactic shock, Baza Telegram channel reports.

An ambulance arrived promptly. Although paramedics attempted to save him, Sergey had already stopped breathing. Despite their efforts en route to the hospital, his heart stopped in the emergency vehicle and he could not be revived.

There is no specific antivenom for an African garter snake bite. However, the snake's venom is not highly toxic, and Sergey might have survived if not for the acute allergic reaction.

The Telegram channel 112 reported that Sergey worked as a technician.

Details

The Moscow Zoo or Moskovsky Zoopark (Russian: Московский зоопарк) is a 21.5-hectare (53-acre) zoo, the largest in Russia. The Moscow Zoo was founded in 1864 by professor-biologists, K.F. Rulje, S.A. Usov and A.P. Bogdanov, from the Moscow State University. In 1919, the zoo was nationalized. In 1922, the ownership was transferred to the Government of Moscow and has remained under their control ever since. The zoo had an area of 10 hectares (25 acres) when it first opened, with 286 animals. In 1926, the zoo was expanded to adjacent lands, increasing the area to 18 hectares (44 acres).

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Most Venomous Snakes
Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Now reading
Dodik sentences Europe
World
Dodik sentences Europe
US makes one big step to cut military aid to Ukraine completely
Europe
US makes one big step to cut military aid to Ukraine completely
Moscow Zoo employee dies after feeding venomous snake
Society
Moscow Zoo employee dies after feeding venomous snake Видео 
Popular
Poland startled by USA's decision to withdraw troops from Eastern Europe

The Poles hope that the withdrawal of American troops from the main logistics base in Rzeszów, which has been servicing Ukraine, is not a betrayal

US makes one big step to cut military aid to Ukraine completely
Russian soldiers fighting in Ukraine fall victims to Black Widows and Malvinkas
Black Widows and Malvinkas drain Russian soldiers of their money
Ukraine's 141st Brigade reported missing in Russia's Belgorod border region
Ovechkin's record knocks Ukraine out as Trump calls him great player
Russia and US exchange prisoners again amid another round of talks in Istanbul Andrey Mihayloff US makes one big step to cut military aid to Ukraine completely Lyuba Lulko Kalibrs vs. Patriots: What Zelensky's new negotiation strategy is about Dmitry Plotnikov
Disgraced Russian General asks Putin to let him serve in special militry operation zone
Chinese dragon shows its teeth to fearless US: So what?
Ukrainian commander fearful and desperate as Russia launches new offensive campaign
Ukrainian commander fearful and desperate as Russia launches new offensive campaign
Last materials
US-Russia talks in Istanbul: Parties agree to develop roadmap
Fitness instructor shares 4 tips to get rid of computer neck syndrome
Scientists create most detailed map of neural connections in mammalian brain
Russia's international reserves show record growth
Moscow Zoo employee dies after feeding venomous snake
Dodik sentences Europe
Russia shows upgraded version of its Terminator combat vehicle
Russia and US exchange prisoners again amid another round of talks in Istanbul
In Chechnya, dead body of 17-year-old teenager put on public display
US makes one big step to cut military aid to Ukraine completely
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.