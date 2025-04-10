Russia shows upgraded version of its Terminator combat vehicle

The Russian Defense Ministry has unveiled a new video showing an upgraded version of the Terminator combat vehicle. The video shows the vehicle in action in the zone of the special military operation.

The Russian "Terminator" combat vehicle, officially known as the BMPT (Boyevaya Mashina Podderzhki Tankov) or "Tank Support Fighting Vehicle," is one of the most distinctive modern armored vehicles in the Russian military arsenal. Designed to operate alongside main battle tanks in urban and complex terrain, the Terminator combines high firepower, mobility, and protection to deliver devastating support in combat environments where tanks are vulnerable.

The most well-known variant, the BMPT-72 "Terminator-2", is based on the chassis of the T-72 tank, one of Russia's most widely used platforms. Its crew of three (commander, gunner, and driver) is housed inside a highly protected armored hull.

Armament includes:

Two 30mm 2A42 autocannons (effective against infantry, light armor, and low-flying air threats)

Four 9M120-1 Ataka-T anti-tank guided missiles (capable of striking enemy armor or fortifications at long range)

A 7.62mm PKTM coaxial machine gun

Two AGS-17 or AGS-30 automatic grenade launchers (in earlier versions)

The combination provides the Terminator with the ability to engage multiple target types simultaneously — from infantry and light vehicles to hardened enemy positions.

The BMPT is not a tank replacement, but a force multiplier. Its role is to support tank formations, especially in urban warfare, where threats can come from multiple angles and elevations.

Whether it becomes a staple of armored units or remains a specialized support vehicle, the Terminator is a clear symbol of how warfare continues to evolve in the 21st century.