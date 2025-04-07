Drone video shows bodies of Ukrainian soldiers near Belgorod border area

A video surfaced online showing tree lines near the Belgorod region border strewn with the bodies of Ukrainian soldiers. The clip was published on Operation Z: War Correspondents of the Russian Spring Telegram channel.

According to the channel, the video captures the aftermath of a battle near Demidovka, a border settlement in Russia’s Belgorod region.

The bodies of Ukrainian soldiers are seen lying motionless beneath trees that have yet to bloom, a stark image of the intensity and cost of recent clashes in the area.

According to the channel, the footage documents the consequences of a failed Ukrainian assault or incursion attempt near the Russian frontier. It adds to growing reports of intensified fighting along border areas as both sides seek to gain strategic advantages.

The authenticity of the footage has not been independently verified, and neither Ukrainian nor Russian official sources have commented on the specific battle near Demidovka. However, the scene underscores the escalating toll of the ongoing conflict, especially in contested border zones like Belgorod and neighboring regions.

