Ukrainian commander fearful and desperate as Russia launches new offensive campaign

According to Ukrainian military sources, Russian forces have stepped up their activity near Pokrovsk in the past 10 days, and are redeploying additional troops and equipment there in preparation for future offensives. However, since Pokrovsk itself is well-fortified, their main efforts may be redirected toward Novopavlivka in Dnipropetrovsk region.
“They will enter the Dnipropetrovsk region — that is one of the key objectives set by the Russian command,” a Ukrainian soldier said.
Russian forces have also made steady gains in recent weeks in the Luhansk region, particularly north of Lyman.
“Despite all ongoing negotiations, we are only seeing an increase in the intensity of offensive actions,” Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces said.
He noted that Russia aims to create a buffer zone in the Kharkiv, Sumy, and Chernihiv regions. He also said Russia’s mobilization capacity includes approximately 5 million people, with a total reserve of up to 20 million.
Other statements from the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine:
Oleksandr Stanislavovych Syrskyi (Ukrainian: Олександр Станіславович Сирський; born 26 July 1965) is a Ukrainian military officer. Holding the rank of four-star general, he has served as the commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine since 8 February 2024. Previously, he was the commander of the Ukrainian Ground Forces from 2019 to 2024, and the commander of the Joint Forces Operation from May to August 2019. During the conflict in Ukraine, Syrskyi commanded the defence of Kyiv. In September 2022, he commanded the Kharkiv counteroffensive. He then led the defense of Bakhmut into 2023.
