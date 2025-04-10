A real thaw: Russia and USA swap prisoners again amid another round of talks in Turkey

Russia and US exchange prisoners again amid another round of talks in Istanbul

Russia and the United States conducted a prisoner exchange in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), CIA Director John Ratcliffe said.

Photo: freepik.com by cookie_studio, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Handshake

"Today, President Trump brought home another American who was unlawfully detained in Russia," John Ratcliffe said.

According to WSJ sources, Ratcliffe discussed the exchange with the Director of Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB), Alexander Bortnikov, as well as the head of the Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR), Sergey Naryshkin.

Ratcliffe was personally present in Abu Dhabi during the transfer of the prisoners.

Ballerina convicted of funding the Armed Forces of Ukraine delivered to US

According to the publication, the Russian side released Ksenia Karelina, a dual citizen of Russia and the United States. Last year, she pleaded guilty to treason for funding the supply of tactical medical equipment, gear, weapons, and ammunition to the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

The 34-year-old studied ballet at the Dyagilev Art Lyceum in Yekaterinburg and earned a degree in history from the Ural Federal University in 2014.

Karelina performed in the US and later enrolled at the University of Maryland, where she married an American citizen and obtained US citizenship.

Karelina's lawyer confirmed the exchange.

US delivers man accused of supplying electronics to Russian military

In return, the American side released Artur Petrov, a dual citizen of Russia and Germany, who had been detained in Cyprus in 2023 and extradited to the United States.

According to the investigation, Petrov was allegedly involved in purchasing microelectronics that were subsequently transferred to a weapons manufacturer. US authorities suspected him of violating export control regulations.

Ksenia Karelina, who was handed over to the United States as part of the exchange, was pardoned by a presidential decree in April; Artur Petrov has returned to Russia, FSB officials said.

Exchange signals deepening intelligence ties between Russia and US

WSJ sources noted that the prisoner exchange occurred amid a thaw in relations between the intelligence services of the two countries.

"The exchange demonstrates the importance of maintaining open lines of communication with Russia, despite serious issues in our bilateral relations," a CIA representative said speaking on condition of anonymity.

According to US National Security Advisor Mike Waltz, this exchange will not be the last.

Meanwhile, a second round of negotiations between US and Russian delegations is underway in Istanbul, Turkey. Reports indicate the talks are proceeding calmly and constructively, and are expected to last over four hours. Moscow is represented by Russia's ambassador to Washington, Alexander Darchiev.

Details

Under the Geneva Conventions, prisoners who cannot contribute to the war effort because of illness or disability are entitled to be repatriated to their home country. That is regardless of number of prisoners so affected; the detaining power cannot refuse a genuine request. Under the Geneva Convention (1929), this is covered by Articles 68 to 74, and the annex. One of the largest exchange programmes was run by the International Red Cross during World War II under these terms. Under the Third Geneva Convention of 1949, that is covered by Articles 109 to 117.

