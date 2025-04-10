World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Andrey Mihayloff

A real thaw: Russia and USA swap prisoners again amid another round of talks in Turkey

Russia and US exchange prisoners again amid another round of talks in Istanbul
World » Americas

Russia and the United States conducted a prisoner exchange in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), CIA Director John Ratcliffe said.

Handshake
Photo: freepik.com by cookie_studio, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Handshake

"Today, President Trump brought home another American who was unlawfully detained in Russia," John Ratcliffe said.

According to WSJ sources, Ratcliffe discussed the exchange with the Director of Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB), Alexander Bortnikov, as well as the head of the Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR), Sergey Naryshkin.

Ratcliffe was personally present in Abu Dhabi during the transfer of the prisoners.

Ballerina convicted of funding the Armed Forces of Ukraine delivered to US

According to the publication, the Russian side released Ksenia Karelina, a dual citizen of Russia and the United States. Last year, she pleaded guilty to treason for funding the supply of tactical medical equipment, gear, weapons, and ammunition to the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

The 34-year-old studied ballet at the Dyagilev Art Lyceum in Yekaterinburg and earned a degree in history from the Ural Federal University in 2014.

Karelina performed in the US and later enrolled at the University of Maryland, where she married an American citizen and obtained US citizenship.

Karelina's lawyer confirmed the exchange.

US delivers man accused of supplying electronics to Russian military

In return, the American side released Artur Petrov, a dual citizen of Russia and Germany, who had been detained in Cyprus in 2023 and extradited to the United States.

According to the investigation, Petrov was allegedly involved in purchasing microelectronics that were subsequently transferred to a weapons manufacturer. US authorities suspected him of violating export control regulations.

Ksenia Karelina, who was handed over to the United States as part of the exchange, was pardoned by a presidential decree in April; Artur Petrov has returned to Russia, FSB officials said.

Exchange signals deepening intelligence ties between Russia and US

WSJ sources noted that the prisoner exchange occurred amid a thaw in relations between the intelligence services of the two countries.

"The exchange demonstrates the importance of maintaining open lines of communication with Russia, despite serious issues in our bilateral relations," a CIA representative said speaking on condition of anonymity.

According to US National Security Advisor Mike Waltz, this exchange will not be the last.

Meanwhile, a second round of negotiations between US and Russian delegations is underway in Istanbul, Turkey. Reports indicate the talks are proceeding calmly and constructively, and are expected to last over four hours. Moscow is represented by Russia's ambassador to Washington, Alexander Darchiev.

Details

Under the Geneva Conventions, prisoners who cannot contribute to the war effort because of illness or disability are entitled to be repatriated to their home country. That is regardless of number of prisoners so affected; the detaining power cannot refuse a genuine request. Under the Geneva Convention (1929), this is covered by Articles 68 to 74, and the annex. One of the largest exchange programmes was run by the International Red Cross during World War II under these terms. Under the Third Geneva Convention of 1949, that is covered by Articles 109 to 117.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Andrey Mihayloff
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
News All >
Now reading
US makes one big step to cut military aid to Ukraine completely
Europe
US makes one big step to cut military aid to Ukraine completely
Russian soldiers fighting in Ukraine fall victims to Black Widows and Malvinkas
Society
Russian soldiers fighting in Ukraine fall victims to Black Widows and Malvinkas
Popular
Ukraine's 141st Brigade reported missing in Russia's Belgorod border region

The 141st Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU) has reportedly gone missing in the Belgorod border region. The 141st Brigade was formed in early June 2023. It consists of six rifle battalions

141st Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported missing in Belgorod border region
US makes one big step to cut military aid to Ukraine completely
Poland startled by USA's decision to withdraw troops from Eastern Europe
Black Widows and Malvinkas drain Russian soldiers of their money
Ovechkin's record knocks Ukraine out as Trump calls him great player
Russia and US exchange prisoners again amid another round of talks in Istanbul Andrey Mihayloff US makes one big step to cut military aid to Ukraine completely Lyuba Lulko Kalibrs vs. Patriots: What Zelensky's new negotiation strategy is about Dmitry Plotnikov
Disgraced Russian General asks Putin to let him serve in special militry operation zone
Chinese dragon shows its teeth to fearless US: So what?
Ukrainian commander fearful and desperate as Russia launches new offensive campaign
Ukrainian commander fearful and desperate as Russia launches new offensive campaign
Last materials
Russia shows upgraded version of its Terminator combat vehicle
Russia and US exchange prisoners again amid another round of talks in Istanbul
In Chechnya, dead body of 17-year-old teenager put on public display
US makes one big step to cut military aid to Ukraine completely
Chinese dragon full of determination to pluck USA bald eagle naked
Russian soldiers fighting in Ukraine fall victims to Black Widows and Malvinkas
Russian General Popov wants to go to special military operation to avoid criminal persecution
Ukrainian Commander Syrskyi admits Russia goes on new offensive campaign
Donald Trump's remarks about Ovechkin's record knock Ukraine out
141st Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported missing in Belgorod border region
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.