Black Widows and Malvinkas drain Russian soldiers of their money

Black Widows and Malvinkas drain Russian soldiers of their money
Society

Russian fighters participating in the special military operation (SMO) in Ukraine, as well as their spouses, face problems associated with "Black Widows" and "Malvinkas" — women in frontline regions who pass information to the enemy, or marry soldiers to later claim payouts after their deaths. 

Soldier against the sunset
Photo: flickr.com by DVIDSHUB, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/
Soldier against the sunset

Russian public figure Anastasia Kashevarova said that scammers devise various schemes to seize the money of SMO participants. 

"Many of the guys who go to the front, live on the edge of life and death. They want to feel strong emotions — to escape the darkness, to have some kind of relief beyond the blood, smoke, mud, and all that military filth. Of course, there is passion and love involved. That's where the 'Malvinkas' and 'Black Widows' catch them," Anastasia Kashevarova said.

She clarified that "Malvinkas” not only try to get soldiers' money but also extract information about their units and pass it on to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. "Black Widows” marry SMO fighters and collect payouts in the event of their deaths. Such women often collaborate with military enlistment office employees, recruiters, or even soldiers themselves, later splitting the profits.

Kashevarova also spoke of cases where soldiers' wives complained about missing payments — only to find the money had been spent on mistresses.

SMO participants face four key problems

Among the problems Kashevarova listed were:

  • various diseases, including sexually transmitted ones
  • recruitment and information leaks
  • extortion by law enforcement based on false rape allegations
  • cases where "Malvinkas” poison soldiers

Kashevarova advised servicemen to prioritize their families and security.

"A moment of impulsive passion or a reckless decision can often end in death, the money will go to the wrong people, and your memory and sacrifice will be tainted.”

Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
