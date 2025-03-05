Zelensky starts acting quickly, announces first steps towards peace

Zelensky announces first steps towards peace

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced that the plan to make first steps toward peace would be ready soon.

Photo: Flickr by President Of Ukraine, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Volodymyr Zelensky

"We are preparing a plan to make first steps toward a just and lasting peace. We are working on it quickly. It will be ready soon," Zelensky wrote on his Telegram channel.

The Ukrainian president made the above-mentioned statement following a conversation with Slovenian Prime Minister Robert Golob.

Representatives of Kyiv and Ljubljana also discussed the recent summit in London. Additionally, Zelensky and Golob talked about the joint efforts of both countries toward peace.

Earlier, it was reported that the head of the Ukrainian president's office, Andriy Yermak, and US National Security Advisor Mike Waltz discussed the date and location of negotiations with Russia. However, no specific details were provided.

Details

Volodymyr Oleksandrovych Zelenskyy (born 25 January 1978) is a Ukrainian politician and former entertainer who has served as the sixth and current president of Ukraine since 2019, most notably during the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine, which has been ongoing since February 2022. Born to a Ukrainian Jewish family, Zelenskyy grew up as a native Russian speaker in Kryvyi Rih, a major city of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast in central Ukraine. He obtained a degree in law from the Kryvyi Rih Institute of Economics, but never practised law and pursued a career in comedy and entertainment. He created the production company Kvartal 95, which produced films, cartoons, and TV shows including the TV series Servant of the People, in which Zelenskyy played a fictional Ukrainian president. The series aired from 2015 to 2019 and was immensely popular. A political party with the same name as the TV show was created in March 2018 by employees of Kvartal 95.

