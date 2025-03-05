World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Zelensky starts acting quickly, announces first steps towards peace

Zelensky announces first steps towards peace
World

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced that the plan to make first steps toward peace would be ready soon. 

Volodymyr Zelensky
Photo: Flickr by President Of Ukraine, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Volodymyr Zelensky

"We are preparing a plan to make first steps toward a just and lasting peace. We are working on it quickly. It will be ready soon," Zelensky wrote on his Telegram channel.

The Ukrainian president made the above-mentioned statement following a conversation with Slovenian Prime Minister Robert Golob.

Representatives of Kyiv and Ljubljana also discussed the recent summit in London. Additionally, Zelensky and Golob talked about the joint efforts of both countries toward peace.

Earlier, it was reported that the head of the Ukrainian president's office, Andriy Yermak, and US National Security Advisor Mike Waltz discussed the date and location of negotiations with Russia. However, no specific details were provided.

Details

Volodymyr Oleksandrovych Zelenskyy (born 25 January 1978) is a Ukrainian politician and former entertainer who has served as the sixth and current president of Ukraine since 2019, most notably during the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine, which has been ongoing since February 2022. Born to a Ukrainian Jewish family, Zelenskyy grew up as a native Russian speaker in Kryvyi Rih, a major city of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast in central Ukraine. He obtained a degree in law from the Kryvyi Rih Institute of Economics, but never practised law and pursued a career in comedy and entertainment. He created the production company Kvartal 95, which produced films, cartoons, and TV shows including the TV series Servant of the People, in which Zelenskyy played a fictional Ukrainian president. The series aired from 2015 to 2019 and was immensely popular. A political party with the same name as the TV show was created in March 2018 by employees of Kvartal 95.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Pavel Morozov
*
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Now reading
Zelensky's peace initiative leaves Russians as fools
World
Zelensky's peace initiative leaves Russians as fools
US trade war with China, Mexico, and Canada benefits Russia
Americas
US trade war with China, Mexico, and Canada benefits Russia
PMC Wagner founder Prigozhin wanted to push nuclear button - Belarus President Lukashenko
World
PMC Wagner founder Prigozhin wanted to push nuclear button - Belarus President Lukashenko Видео 
Popular
UK risks losing half of its army in Ukraine

Deploying UK troops would drag NATO into direct involvement, making it a full-scale international war

UK wants to play with the Russian bear
Zelensky quickly asks for forgiveness, kneels before White House
After Trump's move, Zelensky ready to crawl back to White House on his knees
US closes most of its shipyards as Chinese Navy develops by leaps and bounds
Trump accepts Russia's terms after bringing nothing but grief and sanctions to Moscow
Trump will destroy EU economy to prepare US for war with China Lyuba Lulko Germany's economic losses reach €735 billion since 2020 Oleg Artyukov China leaves US far behind in navy development Andrey Mihayloff
Confrontation between China and USA inevitable
Video shows Ka-52 helicopter obliterating Ukrainian equipment in Kursk border area
Trump strikes major and paralyzing blow on Zelensky and all of Ukraine
Trump strikes major and paralyzing blow on Zelensky and all of Ukraine
Last materials
Zelensky announces first steps towards peace
China establishes international depository, avoiding Western financial pressure
Germany's economic losses reach €735 billion since 2020
Russian Su-35S fighter shows aggressive power to French Reaper drone
Aerial video shows vast military cemeteries in Ukraine
Russia’s strike on AFU training ground seen as grim message to the West
PMC Wagner founder Prigozhin wanted to push nuclear button - Belarus President Lukashenko
Moscow names best location for Russia-USA-Ukraine talks
Zelensky's peace initiative leaves Russians as fools
Zelensky did not send letter to Trump
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.