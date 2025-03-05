Trump keeps in mind Putin's remarks about Europe that would soon "stand at the master's feet.” It has become clear how he intends to make this happen and what his goals are.
The European Union is desperately trying to push the United States back into the role of Ukraine's sponsor and Europe's security guarantor, failing to realize that Washington has its own priorities.
In short, these priorities are:
To achieve these goals, Trump must dismantle the stronghold of globalists in Europe. To that end, he will:
Germany will be hit by tariffs hardest. In 2024, its trade surplus with the US reached a record $72 billion. At the same time, Germany's economy is in a prolonged downturn due to its rejection of Russian energy resources. With exports making up nearly 50% of its GDP, Germany would struggle to survive these tariffs. The Bundesbank estimates that Trump's proposed measures could shrink Germany's economy by 1.5% by 2027.
Other European heavyweights – France and Italy – will also suffer. Both countries already have large budget deficits and debts exceeding 6% of GDP, and a drop in export demand would further strain their finances. The EU barely survived the Greek debt crisis; a new wave of economic trouble could push Europe into a recession and trigger another eurozone debt crisis. That, in turn, could lead to political instability and the rise of Trump-style populists, like Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán.
Some in Europe believe that Trump will recognize that an economic collapse in Europe is not in America's interestbecause it could hurt the US stock market. However, two key factors suggest that Trump doesn't care about that:
Tariffs are not just about punishing "allies” – they're part of his plan to abolish the US income tax, a major campaign promise. Revenue from tariffs would also help reduce the budget deficit. This isn't just a short-term tactic – it's a long-term strategy.
Donald Trump knows a war with China is coming, and the US lacks resources. Stock markets are just paper, but the steel mills and shipyards that America needs have moved to China or the EU. Critical supply chains (chips, chemicals) begin or end in those places. That's why Trump is forcing production back to the US through tariffs-again, as a long-term policy.
The economy of the European Union is the joint economy of the member states of the European Union (EU). It is the second largest economy in the world in nominal terms, after the United States, and the third largest at purchasing power parity (PPP), after China and the US. The European Union's GDP is estimated to be $20.29 trillion (nominal) in 2025 or $29.01 trillion (PPP), representing around one-sixth of the global economy. In 2023, Germany, France and Italy were the three largest economies in the European Union, accounting for approximately 53.1% of the EU's total GDP. Germany contributed 24.3%, while France accounted for 16.4% and Italy for 12.4%. In the same year, the social welfare expenditure of the European Union (EU) as a whole was 26.8% of its GDP.
Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!
Deploying UK troops would drag NATO into direct involvement, making it a full-scale international war