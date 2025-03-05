Donald Trump prepares for war with China by crushing EU economies

Trump keeps in mind Putin's remarks about Europe that would soon "stand at the master's feet.” It has become clear how he intends to make this happen and what his goals are.

US Interests Differ From Those of Europe

The European Union is desperately trying to push the United States back into the role of Ukraine's sponsor and Europe's security guarantor, failing to realize that Washington has its own priorities.

In short, these priorities are:

Avoid an accidental nuclear war with Russia,

Rescue its own economy from trillion-dollar debt and budget deficits,

Slow down China's rise as its main economic and technological competitor, a potential adversary in a future Taiwan conflict.

To achieve these goals, Trump must dismantle the stronghold of globalists in Europe. To that end, he will:

Impose tariffs on European goods. A week ago, he warned of 25% tariffs. After the EU vowed to "respond decisively and immediately,” he made it clear in Congress on March 4 that Europe could expect an additional round of tariffs-targeting imports of steel, aluminum, automobiles, and pharmaceuticals. Withdraw the US from NATO or drastically reduce its involvement, cutting billions in security expenditures for Europe. Somehow "acquire Greenland” to gain access to its natural resources and secure control over the Arctic. Engage directly with national leaders while ignoring Brussels, fueling divisions within the EU over Ukraine. Gather compromising material on inconvenient European politicians. The EU still remembers how the US took down Dominique Strauss-Kahn, whose leadership at the IMF had facilitated a shift toward a multipolar international financial system, undermining the dollar's monopoly.

Trump Will Cripple Economies of Germany and France

Germany will be hit by tariffs hardest. In 2024, its trade surplus with the US reached a record $72 billion. At the same time, Germany's economy is in a prolonged downturn due to its rejection of Russian energy resources. With exports making up nearly 50% of its GDP, Germany would struggle to survive these tariffs. The Bundesbank estimates that Trump's proposed measures could shrink Germany's economy by 1.5% by 2027.

Other European heavyweights – France and Italy – will also suffer. Both countries already have large budget deficits and debts exceeding 6% of GDP, and a drop in export demand would further strain their finances. The EU barely survived the Greek debt crisis; a new wave of economic trouble could push Europe into a recession and trigger another eurozone debt crisis. That, in turn, could lead to political instability and the rise of Trump-style populists, like Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán.

Illusion as Europe's Last Hope

Some in Europe believe that Trump will recognize that an economic collapse in Europe is not in America's interestbecause it could hurt the US stock market. However, two key factors suggest that Trump doesn't care about that:

Tariffs are not just about punishing "allies” – they're part of his plan to abolish the US income tax, a major campaign promise. Revenue from tariffs would also help reduce the budget deficit. This isn't just a short-term tactic – it's a long-term strategy.

Donald Trump knows a war with China is coming, and the US lacks resources. Stock markets are just paper, but the steel mills and shipyards that America needs have moved to China or the EU. Critical supply chains (chips, chemicals) begin or end in those places. That's why Trump is forcing production back to the US through tariffs-again, as a long-term policy.

Details

