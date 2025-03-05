The French Ministry of Defense claimed that a Russian fighter jet came dangerously close to a French drone three times, which could have led to a loss of control.

The French Ministry of Defense said that a Russian Su-35S fighter jet repeatedly approached a French Reaper drone operating over the eastern Mediterranean.

According to French Defense Minister Sébastien Lecornu, the incident occurred on Sunday, March 2, while the drone was conducting a surveillance mission over neutral waters. The Russian Su-35S made three close manoeuvres, which were described as "aggressive" and potentially capable of causing the drone to lose control.

It is believed that the French Reaper was monitoring the movement of the Russian Navy in the Mediterranean or near the Syrian coast. The Su-35S may have taken off from the Khmeimim Airbase, which continues to operate despite the recent change of power in Damascus.

In mid-January, the French military had previously reported that their reconnaissance aircraft was affected by Russian electronic warfare systems and the radar guidance of a ground-based air defense system over the Baltic Sea, possibly near Russia's Kaliningrad region.