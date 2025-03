A video showing three large military cemeteries in Ukraine has surfaced online. The video shows cemeteries near Kyiv, Kharkiv, and Lviv. The footage was published by Zaporizhzhia Front Telegram channel.

"This is what cemeteries look like in Kharkiv, Kyiv, and other cities," the post says. The footage reveals vast burial grounds with thousands of graves.

Some of the shots were captured using drones, providing a panoramic view of multiple sections filled with graves.