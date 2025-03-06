Putin answers question of Russia's military actions in case of conflict resolution

Putin: Russian troops will not leave their positions in case of conflict resolution

Russia will continue to apply pressure on the battlefield in the zone of the special military operation, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during a meeting with wives and mothers of Russian military men.

Photo: минобороны.рф by Evgeniy Polovodov, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ Russian military men

During the conversation, one of the women asked the president whether Russian units might abandon their positions in the event of a conflict resolution.

"We are not going to do that," Putin replied.

The head of state explained that it is necessary to choose a way to conclude the special operation that would be acceptable to Moscow while ensuring long-term stability.

The president also spoke about the issue of deploying conscript soldiers to the combat zone. Putin stated that conscripts would not be sent there, having thus reaffirmed the position that the country's authorities have repeatedly expressed on this matter.