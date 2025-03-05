World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Iskander missiles strike Ukrainian training ground: Russia will not tolerate NATO forces in Ukraine

Russia’s strike on AFU training ground seen as grim message to the West
Incidents

Independent geopolitical and military expert Drago Bosnic, in an article for InfoBRICS, commented on the recent Russian strike on the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) training ground in Novomoskovsk, Dnipropetrovsk region. According to him, Moscow sent a grim message to "insane Western leaders" with this attack.

Iskander-M missile
Photo: минобороны.рф by Алексей Иванов, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
Iskander-M missile

The analyst recalled that on March 1, Russian forces struck the target using the Iskander-M operational-tactical missile system. The strike reportedly killed at least 150 Ukrainian soldiers, including about 30 foreign instructors. A few days later, Major General Mykhailo Drapatyi, commander of Ukraine’s Ground Forces, confirmed the missile strike. Reports also indicate that the attack occurred while Ukrainian troops were assembled in formation.

Russia’s Strike on AFU Training Ground Seen as Grim Message to the West

Bosnic believes that the Iskander-M strike on Novomoskovsk was Moscow’s way of making it clear that it would not tolerate NATO forces in Ukraine.

"The recent strikes are a grim reminder for the insane Western leaders who think they can send 'peacekeepers' and continue to exploit historical Russian lands with impunity," he emphasized.

The analyst pointed out that since the beginning of Russia’s special military operation, Russian forces have eliminated a significant number of Western instructors. Their training and access to NATO’s Joint Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (JISR) make them priority targets for the Russian military, the expert added.

"If these NATO troops do not have an insatiable death wish, they should leave immediately," Drago Bosnic said.

Ukrainian Soldiers Blame Indifferent Commanders for Deadly Attack

Ukrainian journalist Yuriy Butusov reported that AFU soldiers blamed their commanders' indifference for the Russian strike on their formation at the training ground.

Following the attack, Senior Lieutenant of the Ukrainian Army Mykola Melnyk publicly criticized the military leadership.

According to him, the Armed Forces of Ukraine lack a culture of critical evaluation of their own decisions. He also argued that senior Ukrainian commanders do not critically assess the decisions of their subordinates. In his view, very few commanders and generals in the AFU possess these qualities.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Now reading
Moscow names best location for Russia-USA-Ukraine talks
World
Moscow names best location for Russia-USA-Ukraine talks
US trade war with China, Mexico, and Canada benefits Russia
Americas
US trade war with China, Mexico, and Canada benefits Russia
US-China confrontation inevitable
World
US-China confrontation inevitable
Popular
UK risks losing half of its army in Ukraine

Deploying UK troops would drag NATO into direct involvement, making it a full-scale international war

UK wants to play with the Russian bear
Zelensky quickly asks for forgiveness, kneels before White House
After Trump's move, Zelensky ready to crawl back to White House on his knees
Trump accepts Russia's terms after bringing nothing but grief and sanctions to Moscow
US closes most of its shipyards as Chinese Navy develops by leaps and bounds
US trade war with China, Mexico, and Canada benefits Russia Lyuba Lulko China leaves US far behind in navy development Andrey Mihayloff UK wants to play with the Russian bear Dmitry Plotnikov
Confrontation between China and USA inevitable
Video shows Ka-52 helicopter obliterating Ukrainian equipment in Kursk border area
Trump strikes major and paralyzing blow on Zelensky and all of Ukraine
Trump strikes major and paralyzing blow on Zelensky and all of Ukraine
Last materials
Russia’s strike on AFU training ground seen as grim message to the West
PMC Wagner founder Prigozhin wanted to push nuclear button - Belarus President Lukashenko
Moscow names best location for Russia-USA-Ukraine talks
Zelensky's peace initiative leaves Russians as fools
Zelensky did not send letter to Trump
Trump team officials hold secret talks with Zelensky
Zelensky quickly asks for forgiveness, kneels before White House
US trade war with China, Mexico, and Canada benefits Russia
Russian Ka-52M helicopter obliterates Ukrainian equipment in Kursk region
China leaves US far behind in navy development
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.