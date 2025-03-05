World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Germany loses hundreds of billions in five years

Germany's economic losses reach €735 billion since 2020
World » Europe

Germany has suffered economic losses amounting to €735 billion since 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the conflict in Ukraine, and overall geopolitical instability, according to a study by the German Economic Institute.

German flag
Photo: flickr.com by fdecomite, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/
German flag

A Record Decline in GDP

Analysts compared the actual trajectory of Germany's economy with a hypothetical scenario in which there were no pandemic, sanctions, or energy crisis stemming from strained relations with Russia. Their findings indicate that over the past five years, Germany has lost 4.3% of its real GDP-marking the steepest economic decline in the past 25 years.

  • In 2020 and 2021, the pandemic and related restrictions cost the economy €290 billion.
  • In 2023, Germany missed out on a potential €145 billion.
  • In 2024, the estimated loss is €200 billion.

According to Germany's Federal Statistical Office, the country's economy, the largest in the European Union and a global industrial powerhouse, continues to struggle. In 2024, GDP contracted by 0.2%, marking the second consecutive year of recession.

Worse Than 2008 Financial Crisis

Experts note that the current crisis has resulted in even greater economic losses than the 2008 global financial crisis, when Germany's GDP shrank by 4.1%.

However, Germany remains the driving force of the EU economy thanks to its strong industrial base, high export levels, and advanced scientific and technological sector. Key industries such as automotive manufacturing, mechanical engineering, and the chemical industry continue to adapt to new challenges, including the transition to renewable energy and digitalization.

Energy Costs and Competitiveness Challenges

Despite its resilience, Germany faces serious challenges, including rising energy costs, weakening consumer demand, and declining competitiveness amid global economic shifts.

Adapting to these changes has proven difficult. Recently, industrial leaders from eastern Germany expressed hope for the resumption of Russian energy supplies if the Ukraine conflict is resolved.

It is evident that Russian energy resources played a crucial role in maintaining the competitiveness of German industry.

Details

The economy of Germany is a highly developed social market economy. It has the largest national economy in Europe, the third-largest by nominal GDP in the world, and the sixth-largest by PPP-adjusted GDP. Due to a volatile currency exchange rate, Germany's GDP as measured in dollars fluctuates sharply, but it is among the world´s top 4 since 1960. In 2017, the country accounted for 28% of the Euro area economy according to the International Monetary Fund (IMF). Germany is a founding member of the European Union and the eurozone.

