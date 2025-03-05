Does Zelensky really think the Russians are that stupid?

Zelensky's peace initiative leaves Russians as fools

A ceasefire on the terms proposed by Volodymyr Zelensky does not align with Russia's interests and weakens Moscow's position, author of Starshie Eddy Telegram channel believe (the channel covers the special military operation).

Photo: vitalykuzmin.net by Kuzmin Vitaly Vladimirovich, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ Motorized rifle division

Earlier, Zelensky published a message proposing the release of all prisoners and a ceasefire in the air and at sea.

"So he really thinks we're fools," the channel's author wrote, claiming that Zelensky's proposal was aimed at stripping Russia of its advantages under the guise of de-escalation.

Russia should instead intensify its strikes on Ukraine using "everything that Zelensky asked to stop 'for the sake of peace," the channel also suggested.

Earlier, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov welcomed Kyiv's readiness to resume dialogue but noted that "nuances remain unchanged."