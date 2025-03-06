World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Putin says what Russia needs from peace and Ukraine

Russia needs a peace agreement that will ensure long-term historical stability, President Vladimir Putin stated. He emphasized that Russia does not seek anything that does not belong to it but will not give up what is rightfully its own.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Press Service of the President of Russia, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
Russia has no intention of making concessions to anyone, Putin said during a meeting with employees and beneficiaries of the Defenders of the Fatherland foundation.

"We must choose a peace settlement that suits us and guarantees long-term historical stability for our country," Putin said.

According to him, Russia does not need anything foreign, but it will not give up what is its own.

Moscow seeks a solution that ensures stable development in conditions of peace and security, he stressed.

Putin claimed that Russia is ready for reasonable compromises but not for concessions or bargains. He reiterated that Russia has repeatedly expressed its willingness to negotiate and reach compromises, but Kyiv has refused.

In January, Putin stated that Russia would pursue a peace agreement that aligns with its interests. He added that Moscow was willing to negotiate "with anyone" if Ukraine has the desire to do so.

"However, when it comes to signing agreements, legal experts must confirm the legitimacy of those authorized by the Ukrainian state to sign such agreements," he noted. The final version of any treaty must be flawless, without "any missteps or rough edges," he asserted.

In February, Putin claimed that Russian military efforts, through "valor and daily victories," had created the conditions for a "serious dialogue" on peace in Ukraine. He also mentioned that the initial contacts with the United States in Riyadh "give some hope" for progress.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced that Ukraine was working on a "plan of initial steps" toward achieving peace, which will be finalized soon.

