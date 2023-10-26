Russian MiG-31 intercepts Norway's P-8A Poseidon over Barents Sea

A Russian MiG-31 fighter intercepted a P-8A Poseidon patrol aircraft of the Norwegian Air Force over the Barents Sea, the Russian Defence Ministry said.
"To identify the air target and prevent violation of the State Border of the Russian Federation, a MiG-31 aircraft was scrambled. The crew of the Russian fighter identified the air target as a basic patrol aircraft R-8A Poseidon of the Norwegian Air Force,” the defence department said in a statement.
The Ministry said that the foreign aircraft made a U-turn and did not violate the Russian border. The Russian fighter carried out its mission in strict accordance with international rules.
The MiG-31 is a supersonic interceptor aircraft developed by the Mikoyan design bureau. The MiG-31 is one of the fastest combat jets in the world. The Russian Defence Ministry expects the MiG-31 to remain in service until at least 2030.
If the United States strikes Iran and its associated infrastructure, Tehran's response will be "beyond all imagination,” Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Mohammad Hassan Sheikholeslami told reporters