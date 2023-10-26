Russian MiG-31 intercepts Norway's P-8A Poseidon over Barents Sea

A Russian MiG-31 fighter intercepted a P-8A Poseidon patrol aircraft of the Norwegian Air Force over the Barents Sea, the Russian Defence Ministry said.

Photo: Wikipedia

"To identify the air target and prevent violation of the State Border of the Russian Federation, a MiG-31 aircraft was scrambled. The crew of the Russian fighter identified the air target as a basic patrol aircraft R-8A Poseidon of the Norwegian Air Force,” the defence department said in a statement.

The Ministry said that the foreign aircraft made a U-turn and did not violate the Russian border. The Russian fighter carried out its mission in strict accordance with international rules.

The MiG-31 is a supersonic interceptor aircraft developed by the Mikoyan design bureau. The MiG-31 is one of the fastest combat jets in the world. The Russian Defence Ministry expects the MiG-31 to remain in service until at least 2030.