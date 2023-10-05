Putin names six things that Russia wants

Speaking about Russia's relations with the rest of the world, Putin highlighted six aspects:

First. We want to live in an open, interconnected world in which no one will ever try to erect artificial barriers to communication between people, to creativity and prosperity. There must be a barrier-free environment.

Second. We want the diversity of the world not just to be preserved, but to be the foundation of universal development. Imposing on any country or people how they should live and feel should be prohibited.

Third. We advocate maximum representation. No one has the right, nor can anyone rule the world for others or on behalf of others. The world of the future is a world of collective decisions.

Fourth. We stand for universal security and lasting peace, built on respect for the interests of everyone — from great and large states to small countries. The main thing is to free international relations from the bloc approach, from the legacy of the colonial era and the Cold War.

Fifth. We stand for justice for all. The era of exploitation of anyone (…) has gone down in history. Nations and peoples are clearly aware of their interests and capabilities, and they are ready to rely on themselves. This increases strength. Everyone must be provided with access to benefits of modern development, and attempts to limit this access for any country or nation must be considered an act of aggression.

Sixth. We stand for equality, for difference in potentials of different countries. This is an absolutely objective fact. No one is ready to obey anyone anymore, making their interests and needs dependent on anyone.

