Video shows new Volga cars that are going to be produced in Russia

Russia unveils new cars to replace Mercedes – Volga C40

Society

A new line of Volga cars was unveiled for the first time at the Digital Industry of Industrial Russia exhibition. Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin visited the brand stand where he could personally assess the new Russian cars.

The new Volga cars will be manufactured in three different classes: Volga C40 — D class sedan, Volga K30 — C class crossover, Volga K40 — D class crossover.

The cars will be assembled on the territory of the Nizhny Novgorod automobile cluster.

All three models use the modern 188 horsepower (300 Nm) petrol engine and the seven-speed automatic transmission. The cars are equipped with intelligent driver assistance systems. The multimedia system features domestic services popular with Russian car owners.

The production of the new Volga cars will start in 2024, with full-cycle production starting in 2025.

When attending the Volga pavilion at Digital Industry of Industrial Russia exhibition in Nizhny Novgorod, Prime Minister Mishustin noted that the new vehicles had a modern design. Yet, the prime minister drew attention to the need to localise production at least of those parts of the cars that were not technologically complex.

"Where is the steering wheel made, is it Chinese? I would like the steering wheel to be Russian-made. It is not as difficult as localising the production of the transmission and all other elements," the head of the government said.

