Police officer kills self: 'Online gambling has taken over my life'

A traffic police officer committed suicide due to gambling. His body was found in his office.

Photo: pixabay.com by Free-Photos from Pixabay is licensed under Creative Commons CC0 1.0 Universal Public Domain Dedication

The body of 36-year-old senior inspector Mikhail R. was found in the police building in Moscow on the morning of May 19. Makarov's service pistol and a suicide note were found next to the body. In the note, the man explained his decision to kill himself:

"Forgive me for everything, but I can't live like this anymore. Online gambling has taken over all of my life. I spend all my money on it, although I have never won. To the entire team of 1 OSB DPS State Traffic Inspectorate: I'm sorry. This is a place where reliable and good people work, but I can't live like this anymore! 2024 was a totally black year for me. I have lost a lot this year. Please close (…) online casino and its mirror sites. From 2020 to the present, it has devastated me, I have lost everything," the man wrote (we deliberate omit the name of the casino the man referred to in the note — ed.).

In the note, the officer also complained of his low salary. He also called for a change in the police administration.

"I hope that something will change at the Ministry of Internal Affairs, and they will pay adequately for your work,” the officer wrote.

Another police officer also committed suicide at his workplace last week. 38-year-old warrant officer named as Nikolai R. mortgaged his apartment, gambled away the amount that he received and committed suicide.

