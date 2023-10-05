World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Putin: Russia did not start the war. Russia is trying to end it

World

The world has not learned the lessons of the destructive confrontation of the 20th century, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during his speech at the Valdai Forum.

Putin: Russia did not start the war. Russia is trying to end it
Photo: kremlin.ru

The 20th annual meeting of the Valdai International Discussion Club is taking place in Sochi on October 2-5.

"In the beginning of the 21st century, everyone hoped that states and peoples had learned the lessons from the costly, destructive military-ideological confrontation of the previous century,” Putin said.

According to him, everyone also hoped that mankind had come to realise the harmfulness of such confrontation, as well as the fragility and interconnectedness on our planet.

"Global problems of humanity require joint action and search for collective solutions, whereas selfishness, conceit, and disregard for real challenges will inevitably lead us to a dead end,” Putin continued.

This should have become obvious, but it turned out that this was not the case. No,” he said.

The armed confrontation in Ukraine did not start through Russia's fault. On the contrary, Russia is trying to end it, Putin said.

Russia did not start the so-called war in Ukraine, but it is trying to end it, Putin noted.

"We did not start the so-called war in Ukraine. On the contrary, we are trying to finish it. <…> We have no interest in conquering any additional territories. We still have to explore and develop Siberia, Eastern Siberia and the Far East. This is not a territorial conflict," the Russian president said.

"It was not us who staged the coup in Kyiv,” the president also said.

Putin described the 2014 events in Ukraine as bloody and unconstitutional.

The goal of the special military operation is to end the war that Kyiv started, he added. The armed conflict in Ukraine has been going on for ten years, Putin noted.

"It was not us who intimidated residents of Crimea and Sevastopol with Nazi-style ethnic cleansing. It was not us who tried to force the Donbass into obedience through shelling and bombing. It was not us who tried to do away with those who wanted to speak their native language,” he explained.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Pavel Morozov
*
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
Ukraine suffers losses when trying to land troops in Crimea

The Armed Forces of Ukraine suffered losses while trying to land troops on the territory of the Crimean peninsula, Andrei Yusov, a spokesman for the Main Intelligence Directorate of the republic said

Ukraine suffers losses when trying to land troops in Crimea
Russian ballerina shamed for throwing her leg on Soviet La-5 fighter
Russian ballerina gets into trouble for throwing her leg on the wing of WWII airplane
Aircraft of Russian airlines to be serviced in Iran
Russia considers blocking all VPN services from March 2024
Thirty years since Black October of 1993: Tragedy of Russian parliamentarianism Andrey Mihayloff Armenia implements another 'anti-Russia' road map Lyuba Lulko Ukraine realises the number of Western states willing to support Kyiv decreases Anton Kulikov
Russia, USA and EU held secret security talks in Istanbul
Prostitutes steal half a million rubles from two clients in sauna
The pendulum of violence in Russia started swinging 30 years ago, in October 1993
The pendulum of violence in Russia started swinging 30 years ago, in October 1993
Last materials
Putin: Russia did not start the war. Russia is trying to end it
Ukrainian command near Soledar annihilated in FAB-1500 bomb attack
Nine new reserve regiments of contract servicemen ready for special operation
Russian FSB mistakes Ukrainian saboteur Lyubas for Colonel Lobas
Xiaomi devices and smart home gadgets crash in Russia nationwide
Russian Black Sea Fleet allegedly redeployed from Sevastopol after missile attack
President of Slovakia suspends assistance to Ukraine
Russian Navy base to appear in Abkhazia
Thirty years since Black October of 1993: Tragedy of Russian parliamentarianism
Ukraine suffers losses when trying to land troops in Crimea
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2023, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy
X