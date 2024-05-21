World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >
Newsweek: Conflict if Ukraine will end if Ukraine agrees to compromise with Russia

Newsweek: Ukraine will have to compromise for the conflict to end

World

In order for the conflict in Ukraine to end, Kyiv will have to admit that the territories that Ukraine has lost have become part of Russia, journalist Dan Perry wrote in an article for Newsweek magazine.

Newsweek: Ukraine will have to compromise for the conflict to end
Photo: president.gov.ua is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International

"A sober analysis suggests Ukraine may soon have to seek a deal with Russia,” Perry said.

It would be reasonable for Kyiv to compromise against the backdrop of the current conditions. If Kyiv agrees to bid farewell to the territories it has lost over the past 10 years, the conflict in Ukraine would come to an end, the journalist believes.

The journalist is convinced that the West made a tremendous mistake by spreading the misconception that Ukraine could become part of NATO. It was for that reason, Perry noted, that Russia was forced to begin the hostilities.

In May, the head of the LDPR and State Duma deputy Leonid Slutsky said that Russia was ready for negotiations with Ukraine. He also recalled that Zelensky's decree that banned negotiations with Russia was still in effect.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Angela Antonova
*
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
Iran decapitated. Will Islamic Republic plunge into chaos?

The tragedy immediately gave rise to rumours about the involvement of Israeli intelligence services in the crash of Raisi's helicopter

Iran beheaded. Who wanted to take Ebrahim Raisi out?
Russia responds to NATO's confession about Western instructors in Ukraine
NATO admits to sending foreign instructors to Ukraine
Iranian government issues emergency statement in connection with President Raisi's death
A Rump State
A Rump State Costantino Ceoldo Another Chechen woman runs away from her family being unable to withstand violence Andrey Mihayloff Putin is taking new Defence Minister Belousov to China for major breakthrough Lyuba Lulko
Putin fires another high-ranking Defence Ministry official
Police officer kills self: 'Online gambling has taken over my life'
Newsweek: Conflict if Ukraine will end if Ukraine agrees to compromise with Russia
Newsweek: Conflict if Ukraine will end if Ukraine agrees to compromise with Russia
Last materials
Russia unveils new cars to replace Mercedes – Volga C40
Newsweek: Ukraine will have to compromise for the conflict to end
A Rump State
Russia responds to NATO's confession about Western instructors in Ukraine
Moscow police officer kills self over his own passion for online gambling
Corruption crackdown on Russian Defence Ministry continues
Iran beheaded. Who wanted to take Ebrahim Raisi out?
Iran will not allow disruptions in governing country after President Raisi's death
Russia to respond to EU's move to ban broadcasting of Russian media
Footballer literally has his face broken in terrible collision with another player
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2024, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy
X