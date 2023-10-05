World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Putin speaks on nuclear test ban treaty and Russia's nuclear blow

World

Russia may terminate its ratification of the nuclear test ban treaty, Russian President Vladimir Putin said speaking at Valdai Discussion Club.

Photo: Midjouney: Nuclear war, cosmos view

"The United States signed the international act, document, treaty banning nuclear arms tests, and Russia signed it too. Russia signed and ratified it, but the United States signed but did not ratify,” he said.

Speaking about the possible use of nuclear weapons, Putin said that there was no need to change Russia's military doctrine.

"Do we need to change it? What for? Everything can be changed. I simply don't see the need for this,” Putin said.

Russia's response to nuclear aggression would leave "no chance of survival for any adversary," he said.

"From the moment of detection, the launch of missiles, no matter where it comes from, from anywhere in the world ocean, from any territory, hundreds and hundreds of our missiles will appear in the air in response, and not a single enemy will have a chance of survival,” Putin said.

Russia will respond with a nuclear blow if the enemy uses conventional weapons against it that will jeopardise the very existence of Russia as a state, Putin noted.

Russia is moving towards achieving its goals within the framework of the special military operation, and Russia will achieve them, he said.

"We have our own understanding of how the situation is developing. We understand what we need to do and where. We are calmly moving towards achieving our goals and I am confident that we will achieve them by implementing the tasks that we have set for ourselves,” he said.

Speaking about Ukraine's losses, Putin said that sanitary and irretrievable losses of the Armed Forces of Ukraine exceeded 90,000 people since June 4. In addition, Ukraine lost 557 tanks and almost 1,900 units of other armoured vehicles of various classes.

The Russian budget is coping and will continue to cope with financing the special military operation.

"We are coping, and I have reason to believe that we will be coping in the future,” the president said.

