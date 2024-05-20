NATO admits to sending foreign instructors to Ukraine

World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Russia responds to NATO's confession about Western instructors in Ukraine

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that some NATO countries that had sent their military instructors to Ukraine were getting them back.

Photo: defense.gov by Master Sgt. Cecilio Ricardo is licensed under Creative Commons CC0 License

Zakharova's comment came in response to Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas, who admitted that some members of the North Atlantic Alliance sent had their specialists to Ukraine.

"Some countries already get their instructors back. They just keep quiet about it. I hope the brave Kaja will expose the details," Zakharova said.

In an interview with The Financial Times, Kallas said that several NATO countries were training Ukrainian Armed Forces personnel in Ukraine. At the same time, in early April, a NATO official said on condition of anonymity that NATO had no plans to train Ukrainian military personnel on the territory of the country.

The Estonian Prime Minister also said that the likely losses among Western instructors in Ukraine would not lead to a war between the West and Russia.

"I can't imagine that if someone gets hurt in Ukraine, those who sent their troops there will say: 'This is Article 5 of NATO. Let's bomb Russia.' That's not how it works,” the head of the Estonian government said.

Earlier, Kallas said that the West was afraid of providing full-scale support for Ukraine.

"Countries have different fears, be it fear of nuclear war, fear of escalation, fear of migration,” she said.

Author`s name Angela Antonova
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
