Russia kicks off military exercises to test readiness for nuclear confrontation

Russia starts nuclear exercises in response to bellicose statements from the West

Russia kicked off the first stage of nuclear exercises to test the use of non-strategic nuclear weapons in the Southern Military District. The exercises will be conducted with the participation of the Iskander missile system and Kinzhal hypersonic missiles, the Defence Ministry said.

Photo: минобороны.рф by Алексей Иванов is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution 4.0

The military practice training and combat tasks to receive special munitions for the Iskander operational-tactical missile system.

The aviation forces involved in the exercise practice the delivery of nuclear warheads to air-launched missiles, including hypersonic Kinzhal missiles. They also carry out sorties to designated patrol areas.

According to the Defence Ministry, the exercises are conducted "to maintain the readiness of personnel and equipment of non-strategic nuclear weapons combat units" to defend Russia's territorial integrity and sovereignty "in response to provocative statements and threats from certain Western officials."

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Russia command the drills. The Ministry of Defence announced the start of preparations for the exercises on May 6. The Kremlin did not disclose their timing.

The Pentagon saw no reason to change the readiness of the US nuclear forces against the background of Russia's exercises. The Pentagon believes that Moscow is not planning to use nuclear weapons.