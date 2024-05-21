Russian army general taken into custody for large-scale embezzlement by fraud

Former commander of the 58th Army of the Russian Armed Forces, Major-General Ivan Popov was taken in custody. He is suspected of fraud on a particularly large scale.

Photo: flickr.com by Commander, U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. 6th Fleet

The decision to choose a measure of restraint was made at the request of the investigation. He is charged with large-scale embezzlement by fraud.

The investigation believes that Popov and his accomplices were selling metal, received as part of humanitarian aid, intended for the construction of engineering structures of the 58th Army. A businessman and an officer of the Southern Military District are believed to be among Popov's accomplices. Their names have not been disclosed. The damage caused is evaluated at about 100 million roubles, Shot Telegram channel says.

Allegedly, it goes about the construction of a defence line in the zone of the special military operation, Telegram channel 112 reports. The ex-commander was suspended from service a year ago, now he is under arrest for two months.

Popov started his service by commanding a platoon in the 56th Airborne Assault Regiment. He later commanded various units and formations and took part in special operations, including as commander of the 58th Army.