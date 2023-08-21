Ukraine's Zelensky raises eyebrows in Denmark with his 'Belgorod for NATO' suggestion

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced his readiness to dispose of Russian territories. Speaking at a news briefing in Denmark on August 20, Zelensky responded to remarks from NATO Chief of Staff Stian Jenssen.

Jenssen suggested that Ukraine could cede lost territories to Russia and become a NATO member. According to Jenssen, the conflict would thus end.

"We are ready to exchange Belgorod for our NATO membership," Volodymyr Zelensky said during the news briefing in Denmark.

During his visit to Denmark, Zelensky finalised the deal to receive 19 F-16 fighter aircraft from the European country.

Russia ridicules Zelensky: The fool ODed

Maria Zakharova, an official spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, ridiculed Zelensky's idea. The Ukrainian leader "apparently had an overdose," Zakharova said.

State Duma deputy Aleksey Zhuravlev called Zelensky a fool who still fought he was playing comedy. Even Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen did not understand Zelensky's joke, the MP added.

Crimean Senator Sergei Tsekov suggested that Zelensky was trying to make the best of a bad business.

"It's just bragging. The territories have been lost, the war has been lost,” the senator noted.

On August 20, The Telegraph columnist and retired British colonel Richard Kemp acknowledged that NATO had lost faith in Ukraine's victory over Russia.

Former CIA analyst Larry Johnson said that the Ukrainian army would not be able to continue fighting if NATO did not help it. Kyiv is completely dependent on Washington. If NATO stops sponsoring Kyiv, Ukraine "will disappear in a few weeks."