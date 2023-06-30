World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Poland wants US weapons deployed ASAP

1:40
World

Poland asked NATO to deploy US nuclear weapons in the country, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said at the European Council summit.

Poland wants US weapons deployed ASAP
Photo: Wikimedia Commons

"Due to the fact that Russia intends to deploy tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus, we all the more appeal to all of NATO to take part in the Nuclear Sharing programme,” he said.

The Nuclear Sharing programme allows the United States to transfer its nuclear weapons to air forces of NATO countries if necessary.

Nuclear weapons should be deployed in Poland as soon as possible, Morawiecki said, RIA Novosti reports.

"It is up to our American and NATO partners to make such a decision in the first place. We announce that we want quick action," Morawiecki added.

In early 2023, Moscow and Minsk agreed to transfer tactical nuclear weapons to Belarus. According to President Vladimir Putin, the construction of a storage facility for this type of weapons in Belarus will be completed on July 1.

Russia does not violate any international obligations, Putin said. Russia's action at this point are similar to those of the United States as Washington has been deploying its tactical nuclear weapons in Europe for decades.

In April, the Armed Forces of Belarus received Iskander-M tactical systems. The systems are capable of using nuclear missiles. In addition, some of Belarus ground attack aircraft were upgraded to be able to carry nuclear weapons.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Pavel Morozov
*
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
Army General Surovikin arrested after Prigozhin's coup?

A number of pro-Russian Telegram channels said that Russian General Surovikin may have been arrested following PMC Wagner attempted rebellion

Where is Army General Surovikin?
Zelensky has one chance for salvation - union with Poland
Ukraine conflict prepares for expansion
Putin shared high assessment of Ukrainian military power - Hungarian Prime Minister
USA's guarantees to Ukraine may trigger nuclear war with Russia
Russia's missile strike on Kramatorsk: 'Soldiers under the rubble all over' Lyuba Lulko The Curious Case of Mr. Putin Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Terrance Yeakey Blew the Nova Kakhovka Dam in Ukraine! Guy Somerset
Russian attack on Kramatorsk targeted Ukrainian offers and foreign mercenaries
Russian Defence Ministry: Two Ukrainian generals killed in Kramatorsk missile strike
Russian Defence Ministry: Two Ukrainian generals killed in Kramatorsk missile strike
Last materials
Woman attacks teen girl on the beach over her skimpy swimsuit – Video
Russian forces to destroy all gatherings of foreign mercenaries in Ukraine
Russian ice hockey player arrested in Poland for espionage
Russia's missile strike on Kramatorsk: 'Soldiers under the rubble all over'
The Curious Case of Mr. Putin
Two Ukrainian generals and up to 50 officers annihilated in Kramatorsk missile strike
Zelensky has one chance for salvation - union with Poland
PMC Wagner ceased to be member of special military operation before armed mutiny
Where is Army General Surovikin?
Retired US colonel: NATO guarantees to Ukraine may trigger nuclear war with Russia
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2023, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy