Poland wants US weapons deployed ASAP

Poland asked NATO to deploy US nuclear weapons in the country, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said at the European Council summit.

"Due to the fact that Russia intends to deploy tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus, we all the more appeal to all of NATO to take part in the Nuclear Sharing programme,” he said.

The Nuclear Sharing programme allows the United States to transfer its nuclear weapons to air forces of NATO countries if necessary.

Nuclear weapons should be deployed in Poland as soon as possible, Morawiecki said, RIA Novosti reports.

"It is up to our American and NATO partners to make such a decision in the first place. We announce that we want quick action," Morawiecki added.

In early 2023, Moscow and Minsk agreed to transfer tactical nuclear weapons to Belarus. According to President Vladimir Putin, the construction of a storage facility for this type of weapons in Belarus will be completed on July 1.

Russia does not violate any international obligations, Putin said. Russia's action at this point are similar to those of the United States as Washington has been deploying its tactical nuclear weapons in Europe for decades.

In April, the Armed Forces of Belarus received Iskander-M tactical systems. The systems are capable of using nuclear missiles. In addition, some of Belarus ground attack aircraft were upgraded to be able to carry nuclear weapons.