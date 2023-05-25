World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Russia starts moving nuclear weapons to Belarus – Lukashenko

0:53
World

The transfer of Russian nuclear weapons to the territory of Belarus has begun, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko said with reference to his conversation with Vladimir Putin, BelTA news agency reports.

Russia starts moving nuclear weapons to Belarus – Lukashenko
Photo: mil.ru

According to Lukashenko, Putin told him that he had signed the relevant decree.

"We had to prepare storage places there, and so on. We've all done it. Therefore, the transfer of nuclear weapons has began," the President of Belarus said.

Alexander Lukashenko earlier thanked Russian leader Vladimir Putin for deploying nuclear weapons on the territory of Belarus.

Noteworthy, President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, said that the Russia-Belarus integration was so strong that "even the nuclear weapon is now one for two."

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name Pavel Morozov
*
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
PMC Wagner founder says he loses 20,000 fighters in battles for Bakhmut

Yevgeny Prigozhin, the founder of PMC Wagner, said in an interview that his company recruited as many as 50,000 prisoners, of which 20 percent were killed in battles

PMC Wagner loses about 20,000 in battles for Bakhmut
S-350 Vityaz vs. USA's Patriot: Superiority is obvious
Russia's S-350 shoots down Ukrainian aircraft in full automatic mode
Ukraine's Commander-in-Chef Zaluzhny had craniotomy
Russia to denounce agreement on use of Sea of Azov with Ukraine as this sea is Russian
History, Maths, Philosophy, Ethics & Bribery Guy Somerset What weapons does Ukraine have to strike Crimea? Alexander Shtorm From Covid to AI: A History of the Transformation of Human Society Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey
Russian reconnaissance ship attacked by drones in Black Sea
Military designer arrested in Rostov-on-Don for spying for Ukraine
French general: F-16 fighters not a hard nut to crack for Russians
French general: F-16 fighters not a hard nut to crack for Russians
Last materials
Armenia and Azerbaijan agree to recognise their borders
Belarus President Lukashenko praises Russia's special military operation
FSB prevents attacks on nuclear power plants in Central Russia
Kyiv may explode spent nuclear fuel storage facility in Kharkiv
F-16 fighters will be destroyed in Ukraine quickly, US Lieutenant Colonel believes
Ukrainian intelligence says Putin is target No. 1. Kremlin reacts
S-350 Vityaz vs. USA's Patriot: Superiority is obvious
Russia to denounce agreement with Ukraine on the use of Sea of Azov
Valery Zaluzhny, Ukrainian Army Commander, out of service due to serious cranial injury
French general: F-16 will not change the game for Ukraine
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2023, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy
X