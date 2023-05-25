Russia starts moving nuclear weapons to Belarus – Lukashenko

0:53 Your browser does not support the audio element. World

The transfer of Russian nuclear weapons to the territory of Belarus has begun, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko said with reference to his conversation with Vladimir Putin, BelTA news agency reports.

Photo: mil.ru

According to Lukashenko, Putin told him that he had signed the relevant decree.

"We had to prepare storage places there, and so on. We've all done it. Therefore, the transfer of nuclear weapons has began," the President of Belarus said.

Alexander Lukashenko earlier thanked Russian leader Vladimir Putin for deploying nuclear weapons on the territory of Belarus.

Noteworthy, President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, said that the Russia-Belarus integration was so strong that "even the nuclear weapon is now one for two."