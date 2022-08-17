Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief speaks about the difficult situation of the Ukrainian Army

Valery Zaluzhny, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said that the Ukrainian Army was experiencing a difficult situation on the front.

According to the message that Zaluzhny posted on his Telegram channel, the Russian army was advancing along the entire front line while increasing the intensity of artillery shelling.

The Russian forces strike the positions of the Ukrainian military 700-800 times a day, he added. The Russian Armed Forces use from 40 to 60 thousand shells daily, he also wrote.

On August 17, Mikhail Sheremet, State Duma deputy from the Crimea, announced that the combat potential of the Ukrainian army had been destroyed. According to him, it is the forces of the collective West that confront the Russian army in Ukraine. The official referred to large-scale supplies of Western weapons to Kyiv, as well as a large number of foreign mercenaries in the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The Western countries started the crisis in an attempt to maintain the unipolar world.

Earlier, Sergei Shoygu, the Russian Ministry of Defense, indicated that the troops of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the territorial defense were suffering huge losses, but the Kiev leadership was concealing the real numbers from the public.