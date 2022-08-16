Russian Defence Minister: Armed Forces of Ukraine suffer huge losses

The losses that the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the territorial defense have suffered are huge, but the Kyiv leadership conceals the real numbers from the public, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoygu said at the Army 2022 Forum on August 16, RIA Novosti reports.

According to the minister, Kyiv's role in the Western warfare playbook is reduced to the supplies of manpower as consumables.

"This explains the huge losses of personnel of the armed forces and formations of the territorial defense of Ukraine,” he said.

Shoygu also stressed that the information about Ukraine's losses would become public over time. One gets the real picture of what is happening on the other side of the front from Ukrainian POWs, the minister said.