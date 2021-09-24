EN RU FR PT
Russia prepares unpleasant surprises for Erdogan

World » Asia » Syria

Russian media, referring to Turkish sources, reported that on the eve of the meeting of the leaders of Russia, Iran and Turkey, Russia launched negotiations with the Kurds. 

This creates more problems for Turkish President Recep Erdogan. The negotiations between the parties are conducted in relation to the right for the Syrian Kurds to create autonomy in exchange for cooperation with government forces of the Syrian Arab Republic.

Russia, Iran and Turkey form an unexpected, complex and fragile alliance in Syria. Their positions on key issues, such as the keeping Bashar al-Assad in power, preserving the country's territorial integrity, the role of other local and regional players, and the distribution of reconstruction contracts, either differ or ambiguous. However, the options for resolving the war at its current stage largely depend on the interaction between Moscow, Ankara and Tehran and their agenda.

It was also reported that Russia supposedly intends to terminate the previous agreements with Turkey to de-escalate the crisis in Idlib. Russia considers such an option because the Turkish government has not yet fulfilled its obligations to deliver the territories located south of the M-4 highway under the control of Syrian government troops. 

To crown it all, Russian journalists say that the leadership of the Syrian Arab Republic has begun to conduct parallel negotiations with the Turkish opposition, which in turn will only worsen Turkey's  position in this country.

