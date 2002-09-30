Patrushev: Ukraine may orchestrate war in Crimea with USA's help

Ukraine may start hostilities against the Crimea by organizing US-backed provocations, in which Ukrainian servicemen would be killed, Nikolai Patrushev, Secretary of the Russian Security Council believes.

During a meeting in Sevastopol, he also said that special services of Ukraine and extremists were trying to arrange subversive activities and terrorist attacks in the Crimea.

According to Patrushev, Kiev, supported by Washington, increasingly voices plans to "establish control over the Crimea by force." To crown it all, Ukraine's new military security strategy "directly identifies the Russian Federation as a military enemy" Patrushev added.

To start the hostilities, Ukraine may organise provocations with the support of the United States, in which the Ukrainian Armed Forces would suffer losses in manpower and materiel. Making advances to the new US administration, Kiev is prepared to throw the country into military adventures despite the further deterioration of the economic crisis in the country.

In March, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelenskyy enacted the decision of the National Security and Defense Council about "Ukraine's Military Security Strategy." Kiev claims that the document does not aim at achieving military parity with Russia, but is designed to "end the temporary occupation of a part of the territory of Ukraine by the Russian Federation."

The new strategy is expected to facilitate Ukraine's acquisition of NATO membership. Zelensky later said that Ukraine's incorporation in the North Atlantic Alliance is "the only way for Kiev to end the war in the Donbass.