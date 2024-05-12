Belgorod apartment building collapse: Death toll climbing fast

Death toll in Belgorod apartment building collapse climbs to 7 and counting

The death toll from the collapse of the apartment building that was hit by the debris of a Ukrainian missile has climbed to nine. Rescuers continue the operation to clear the rubble, and the death toll is expected to climb further.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by dzen.ru

According to unconfirmed reports, over 30 people remain under the rubble.

Fragments of one of the downed missiles from a Tochka-U tactical missile system hit a ten-storeyed apartment building in Belgorod on May 12. The shell fragment caused an entire section of the building from the ground to the tenth floor to collapse. The roof of the building later collapsed on a brigade of rescuers as they were working on the scene.

As of 18:25 Moscow time, rescuers recovered the bodies of five people from the rubble.

The Russian Ministry of Defense reported that fragments of one of the downed missiles from the Tochka-U tactical missile system damaged a house in Belgorod. As a result, a fragment of the shell hit a residential building causing a section from the ground to the tenth floor to collapse.