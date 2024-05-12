World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >
Belgorod apartment building collapse: Death toll climbing fast

Death toll in Belgorod apartment building collapse climbs to 7 and counting

Incidents

The death toll from the collapse of the apartment building that was hit by the debris of a Ukrainian missile has climbed to nine. Rescuers continue the operation to clear the rubble, and the death toll is expected to climb further. 

Death toll in Belgorod apartment building collapse climbs to 7 and counting
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by dzen.ru

According to unconfirmed reports, over 30 people remain under the rubble.

Fragments of one of the downed missiles from a Tochka-U tactical missile system hit a ten-storeyed apartment building in Belgorod on May 12. The shell fragment caused an entire section of the building from the ground to the tenth floor to collapse. The roof of the building later collapsed on a brigade of rescuers as they were working on the scene.

As of 18:25 Moscow time, rescuers recovered the bodies of five people from the rubble.

The Russian Ministry of Defense reported that fragments of one of the downed missiles from the Tochka-U tactical missile system damaged a house in Belgorod. As a result, a fragment of the shell hit a residential building causing a section from the ground to the tenth floor to collapse.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Angela Antonova
*
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
Apartment building in Belgorod partially collapses in Ukraine missile attack

A section of an apartment bloc in Belgorod collapsed as a result of an attack conducted bu the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Fragments of Tochka-U missile crash down on apartment building in Belgorod
Belgorod attack: Roof of partially destroyed building collapses on rescuers
Concrete slab collapses on rescuers as they clear rubble in Belgorod
Russian military detect area from where Ukraine launched Tochka-U missile at Belgorod
America Needs a New Dictator Mark S. McGrew China will never become Russia's enemy Lyuba Lulko Pinto da Costa glory days over Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey
Last materials
Ukraine launches Tochka-U missile at Belgorod from Kharkiv area
Belgorod attack: Roof of partially destroyed building collapses on rescuers
Fragments of Tochka-U missile crash down on apartment building in Belgorod
Bus with 20 passengers falls from bridge into river in St. Petersburg
America Needs a New Dictator
Short film about Leonardo DiCaprio being shot in Russia's Altai
Corriere della Sera: No NATO boots on the ground in Ukraine
Ukraine launches US-made ATACMS missiles to strike Luhansk
Alina Kabaeva talks to reporters after Putin's inauguration
Extreme power athlete moves Sapsan train
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2024, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy
X