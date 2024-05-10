Bus with over 20 passengers crashes down into river in St. Petersburg

In St. Petersburg, a bus with passengers crashed from a bridge into the Moika River and sank. The accident happened at around 13:00 Moscow time on 10 May. The moment of the accident was captured on video.

The driver of the bus said that he lost control of the vehicle. It is believed that the man felt unwell while driving. He was detained and taken to the police for further proceedings. A criminal case was initiated.

When turning from Bolshaya Morskaya Street to Potseluev Bridge Street, the driver lost control of the bus. The bus crashed into two other cars and fell into the river.

As a result of the accident, three people were killed.