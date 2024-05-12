World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >
Apartment building in Belgorod partially collapses in Ukraine missile attack

Fragments of Tochka-U missile crash down on apartment building in Belgorod

Incidents

A section of an apartment block in Belgorod collapsed as a result of an attack conducted by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

It was at first reported that a whole section of a ten-storeyed apartment building collapsed after a Ukrainian missile hit the building directly.

Air sirens in Belgorod were alarmed five times in the morning of May 12.

Up to 30 people may remain under the rubble.

The moment of the attack was captured on video. The footage shows a shell hitting the building causing all floors of the section to collapse.

Rescuers continue the operation to recover those who may still be buried under the rubble of the building.

One child and a baby are believed to be among the victims. There is no official data about the victims yet.

During the rescue operation, a part of the roof of the building collapsed, the Ministry of Emergency Situations reported. It is believed that the roof collapsed on the rescuers as they were working on the scene.

The Russian Defence Ministry reported later that it was not a missile, but a fragment of a downed Tochka-U missile that crashed on the building. The missile debris crashed on the residential building at a time, when the Armed Forces of Ukraine attempted to attack residential areas of Belgorod. They used Tochka-U, Vilkha MLRS and RM-70 Vampire systems for the attack.

"While repelling the attack, Russian air defence systems intercepted six Tochka-U missiles, four Vampire MLRS missiles and two Vilkha MLRS missiles. Fragments of one of the downed Tochka-U missiles damaged a residential building in the city of Belgorod," the ministry said in a statement.

According to most recent reports, 12 people, including two children, have been retrieved from under the rubble of the building.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Angela Antonova
*
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
Russia warns UK about military response should Ukraine use British weapons

The Russian Foreign Ministry warned the British Ambassador about Moscow's imminent response to attacks on the Russian territory, the department said in a statement

If Ukraine uses British weapons to strike Russia, Moscow will strike London
America Needs a New Dictator
America Needs a New Dictator
Russia drops 'earthquake effect' bomb on Ukraine
Foreign mercenary with French chevrons on uniform killed near Luhansk
America Needs a New Dictator Mark S. McGrew China will never become Russia's enemy Lyuba Lulko Pinto da Costa glory days over Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey
French Foreign Legion suffers first losses in Ukraine
Chechnya's Kadyrov: We need to take Odessa and Kharkiv next month
Elder Jonah of Odessa predicted Ukraine conflict and war between Russia and the West
Elder Jonah of Odessa predicted Ukraine conflict and war between Russia and the West
Last materials
Fragments of Tochka-U missile crash down on apartment building in Belgorod
Bus with 20 passengers falls from bridge into river in St. Petersburg
America Needs a New Dictator
Short film about Leonardo DiCaprio being shot in Russia's Altai
Corriere della Sera: No NATO boots on the ground in Ukraine
Ukraine launches US-made ATACMS missiles to strike Luhansk
Alina Kabaeva talks to reporters after Putin's inauguration
Extreme power athlete moves Sapsan train
Chechen President Kadyrov believes Russia needs to take Odessa and Kharkiv
China will never become Russia's enemy
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2024, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy
X