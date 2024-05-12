World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Russian military detect area from where Ukraine launched Tochka-U missile at Belgorod

Incidents

The Armed Forces of Ukraine may have launched the missile that hit the apartment building in Belgorod from the Kharkiv region, sources at Russian law enforcement agencies said.

Photo: dvidshub.net by Дин Джонсон is licensed under public domain

According to security forces, the missile was launched from the area of ​​Kazachey Lopani in the southwest — a small village two kilometers from the border with Russia. The distance between the Ukrainian village and Belgorod is about 50 kilometres.

The Russian military detected the point from where the missile was launched from Ukraine and take measures to destroy the system.

"The launch area has been tentatively detected, work is underway to suppress enemy assets,” a source at law enforcement agencies told TASS.

The village of Kazachey Lopani was a connecting point between Ukraine and Russia. The railway station on the Kharkiv-Belgorod line is located in the area. The Russian army held the settlement under control from February to September 2022. The village currently remains under the control of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

