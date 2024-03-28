World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >
Moscow airport may have to pay billion rubles in fines for damaging Airbus A380

World's largest passenger airplane damaged in Moscow

Society

Moscow Domodedovo Airport may be required to pay up to a billion rubles in fines for damaging the world's largest passenger aircraft.

World's largest passenger airplane damaged in Moscow
Photo: flickr.com by Mzximvs VdB is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 2.0 Generic

The incident took place on March 27, when a water carrier rammed into Emirates Airbus A380 and damaged its fuselage. It became known later that the driver of the vehicle had a stroke at the moment when the incident occurred.

Experts of the Federal Air Transport Agency are still evaluating the nature of the damage that was caused to the airplane. The UAE also intends to set up a special committee because of the incident.

It was reported that the central part of the fuselage was severely damaged. The frame (the main transverse element of the aircraft's load-bearing structure) may also be damaged.

The amount for aircraft downtime is going to be significant as well. The damaged Airbus A380 was used to operate flights on a daily basis (to Moscow, Zurich and other cities around the world).

Sanctions make it difficult to deliver spare parts to repair the aircraft in Moscow. It is impossible to find spare parts for this type of aircraft in Russia, since domestic airlines do not use it.

It was also said that insurance companies of Moscow's air harbour are ready to cover damages and pay all expenses.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
What place is Russia going to take in the new Indian era?

Well-known editor and journalist, former Minister of State for Foreign Affairs of India Mobasher Jawed Akbar is confident that India is a bridge for conflicting countries

India's biggest achievement is to be friends with everyone
US special services preferred not to convey all info about Crocus attack to Russians
US special services did not convey all data about Crocus attack to Russia
Moscow airport may have to pay billion rubles in fines for damaging Airbus A380
Crocus City Hall terrorists were not ISIS members Vadim Gorshenin Russia may lift moratorium on death penalty after Crocus City Hall attack Alexander Shtorm Democracy! - A Script for Power Politics Guy Somerset
Last materials
US special services preferred not to convey all info about Crocus attack to Russians
India's biggest achievement is to be friends with everyone
Crocus City Hall terrorists were not ISIS members
Man dies getting electrocuted from dishwasher in Moscow
FSB Director blames USA, UK and Ukraine for staging Crocus City Hall terror
Russia may lift moratorium on death penalty after Crocus City Hall attack
Democracy! - A Script for Power Politics
Residents of Russia's Far East observe comet-like object in evening sky
Saeed Naqvi: Entire Indian elite stuck in colonial thinking
Crocus City Hall terrorists were supposed to split $5,400 for attack that killed over 140
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2024, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy
X