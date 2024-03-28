Moscow airport may have to pay billion rubles in fines for damaging Airbus A380

World's largest passenger airplane damaged in Moscow

Moscow Domodedovo Airport may be required to pay up to a billion rubles in fines for damaging the world's largest passenger aircraft.

Photo: flickr.com by Mzximvs VdB is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 2.0 Generic

The incident took place on March 27, when a water carrier rammed into Emirates Airbus A380 and damaged its fuselage. It became known later that the driver of the vehicle had a stroke at the moment when the incident occurred.

Experts of the Federal Air Transport Agency are still evaluating the nature of the damage that was caused to the airplane. The UAE also intends to set up a special committee because of the incident.

It was reported that the central part of the fuselage was severely damaged. The frame (the main transverse element of the aircraft's load-bearing structure) may also be damaged.

The amount for aircraft downtime is going to be significant as well. The damaged Airbus A380 was used to operate flights on a daily basis (to Moscow, Zurich and other cities around the world).

Sanctions make it difficult to deliver spare parts to repair the aircraft in Moscow. It is impossible to find spare parts for this type of aircraft in Russia, since domestic airlines do not use it.

It was also said that insurance companies of Moscow's air harbour are ready to cover damages and pay all expenses.