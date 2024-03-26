World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Man dies getting electrocuted from dishwasher in Moscow

Society

In the southeast of Moscow, a 30-year-old man dropped dead after getting an electric shock from a dishwasher, the Izvestia newspaper reports.

Man dies getting electrocuted from dishwasher in Moscow
Photo: PxHere is licensed under CC0

The incident occurred in an apartment on Krasnodonskaya Street. The man touched the dishwasher with one hand while reaching out to the sink with the other. The sink was filled with water, the man got electrocuted and did not survive.

A similar incident occurred in early January in Voronezh. The teenager received an electric shock from an electric guitar. He was rehearsing and at some point decided to help a friend of his tune the instrument. When he touched the strings, he got suffered an electric shock that passed through his body. Luckily, the young man survived.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Pavel Morozov
*
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
Crocus City Hall terrorists led normal lives before committing attack

According to an informed source of the Izvestia newspaper, the perpetrators were supposed to receive 500,000 rubles (about $5,400) for all of the group, not for each of them individually

Crocus City Hall terrorists were supposed to split $5,400 for attack that killed over 140
Saeed Naqvi: Entire Indian elite stuck in colonial thinking
Saeed Naqvi: Entire Indian elite stuck in colonial thinking
Democracy! - A Script for Power Politics
Comet-like object flies above Russia's Far East
Russia may lift moratorium on death penalty after Crocus City Hall attack Alexander Shtorm Democracy! - A Script for Power Politics Guy Somerset Saeed Naqvi: Entire Indian elite stuck in colonial thinking Daria Aslamova
Russia seriously considers opportunity to reinstate death penalty after Crocus City Hall attack
FSB Director Bortnikov: USA, UK and Ukraine involved in Crocus City Hall massacre
FSB Director Bortnikov: USA, UK and Ukraine involved in Crocus City Hall massacre
Last materials
Russia may lift moratorium on death penalty after Crocus City Hall attack
Democracy! - A Script for Power Politics
Residents of Russia's Far East observe comet-like object in evening sky
Saeed Naqvi: Entire Indian elite stuck in colonial thinking
Crocus City Hall terrorists were supposed to split $5,400 for attack that killed over 140
Gruesome video shows terrorist's ear being cut off and shoved into his mouth during interrogation
Putin declares national mourning and pledges brutal retaliation
Over 40 dead bodies found in Crocus City Hall restrooms as death toll climbs to 150
Crocus City Hall terrorists captured. One of them admits he agreed to kill for money
Moscow Crocus City Hall terrorist attack: Death toll climbs to over 80
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2024, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy
X