Man dies getting electrocuted from dishwasher in Moscow

In the southeast of Moscow, a 30-year-old man dropped dead after getting an electric shock from a dishwasher, the Izvestia newspaper reports.

Photo: PxHere is licensed under CC0

The incident occurred in an apartment on Krasnodonskaya Street. The man touched the dishwasher with one hand while reaching out to the sink with the other. The sink was filled with water, the man got electrocuted and did not survive.

A similar incident occurred in early January in Voronezh. The teenager received an electric shock from an electric guitar. He was rehearsing and at some point decided to help a friend of his tune the instrument. When he touched the strings, he got suffered an electric shock that passed through his body. Luckily, the young man survived.