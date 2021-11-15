Russia finishes development of cure for COVID-19

Russia is completing the development of a domestic drug that is capable of interrupting the development of the coronavirus infection, Mikhail Murashko, Russian Minister for Health said in an interview with TASS.

According to him, no country in the world has a cure for coronavirus. The new Russian drug will be able to interrupt the course of COVID-19 at the initial stage of infection.

Russia registered its first domestic drug for the treatment of coronavirus on November 12, 2021. The drug is called Areplivir. Hospital supplies of Areplivir will be launched by the end of the year. Promomed, the developer of the drug, said that scientists managed to create the injectable form of favipiravir, despite the fact that the powder does not dissolve in water.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed confidence that domestic medicines will be used in hospitals to treat patients with COVID-19 already in the near future.