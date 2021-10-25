EN RU FR PT
World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Roscosmos to unveil Zeus orbital complex in Dubai

Science » Technologies and discoveries

Russia's state corporation Roscosmos will unveil a model of Zeus orbital complex at the International Astronautical Congress in Dubai, a message posted on the company's website said.

Roscosmos to unveil Zeus orbital complex in Dubai

"Models of the multipurpose laboratory module Nauka (Science), Zeus orbital complex and the transport and energy module will be presented abroad for the first time," the message says.

Zeus is a nuclear-powered orbital tug. The new spacecraft is to be used for flights to other planets of the solar system. 

The duration of the first mission will be 50 months, Alexander Bloshenko, executive director of Roscosmos for prospective programs and science said. It is believed that the Zeus will fly up to the Moon, a spacecraft will separate from it, and then the tug will make a gravitational manoeuvre near Venus, where yet another spacecraft will separate as well. Afterwards, the tug will head towards Jupiter.

Representatives of Arsenal Design Bureau (part of Roscosmos, one of the developers of the orbital complex), said that Zeus would be able to disable the spacecraft of potential adversaries with the help of an electromagnetic impulse. To crown it all, the Zeus will be armed with a combat laser system

The Keldysh Research Center reported that the Zeus may also be used in a ground-based air defense system as could highlight air targets from orbit. The new orbital complex can also serve for civilian tasks: communications, broadcasting and relaying, cargo transportation and their delivery to the Moon.

Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
Last materials
Checkpoints to check people's vaccination codes to become reality in Sevastopol
In Crimea, morgues can no longer cope with COVID-19 mortality
Russia wonders how the West may to switch to green energy if it needs black coal
Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, shot by Alex Baldwin, was of Ukrainian origin
Burning Russian satellite wows Americans
Russia proceeds to test Superjet New aircraft with Russian-made engine
Fifteen killed in explosion at gunpowder-making plant in Russia
Russia shows preparations for manned flight to the Moon
Putin speaks the truth and shames the devil during Valdai Discussion Club
Adventures in American Education
Popular
Real life stories
In Crimea, morgues can no longer cope with COVID-19 mortality

In Crimea, morgues can no longer handle the inflow of dead bodies due to an increase in mortality among COVID-19 patients

In Crimea, morgues can no longer cope with COVID-19 mortality
Usam Ozdemirov Russia wonders how the West may to switch to green energy if it needs black coal Usam Ozdemirov John Stanton Adventures in American Education John Stanton Lyuba Lulko Eric Zemmour, nationalist Covid dissident may take office as President of France Lyuba Lulko
Advertising Sitemap Archive About FactCheck
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2021, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy