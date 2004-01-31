Russia not ready to recognise 'quasi-currency' Bitcoin

The Kremlin believes that Russia is not ready to recognize the bitcoin. Putin's official spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that there was no reason for Russia to make such a move.

“Definitely, Russia is not ready for such steps. For the time being, there is not even the slightest reason to take such steps,” Peskov said and called the Bitcoin a “quasi-currency”.

Peskov also added that equating cryptocurrency with common money could bring nothing but harm to economy.

El Salvador was the first country in the world to have recognised the Bitcoin. The relevant law came into force in the country on Tuesday, September 7, 2021. The law has thus legalised the Bitcon as a method of payment, along with the US dollar. El Salvador has already purchased 400 Bitcoins. The government of the country has created a fund worth $150 million, and Salvadorans can receive $30 in Bitcoins on their electronic wallets.

The law pushed the cost of the world's most popular cryptocurrency up, and by the morning of September 7 it exceeded 52,500 dollars per one Bitcoin, but after a few hours the price bounced back to 51,000 dollars.