Russian Black Sea Fleet allegedly redeployed from Sevastopol after missile attack

Russia

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov refused to discuss reports about the alleged redeployment of the Black Sea Fleet from Sevastopol to Novorossiysk, TASS said.

Russian Black Sea Fleet allegedly redeployed from Sevastopol after missile attack
Photo: mil.ru

Reports about the alleged redeployment of the Back Sea Fleet of the Russian Navy earlier appeared in a number of Telegram channels.

When journalists asked Peskov about the situation, he refrained from comments.

"Naturally, all issues related to the deployment of our units, our ships are issues within the competence of the Ministry of Defence,” Peskov said.

The Ukrainian military launched a missile attack on the headquarters of the Black Sea Fleet in Sevastopol on September 22. According to the Ministry of Defence, Russian air defense systems shot down five Ukrainian missiles over the city.

X